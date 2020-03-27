Try these simple and yummy recipes

SURF AND TURF

Ingredients:

Cooked black rice 150gms

Prawns 60gms

Low fat bacon 60gms

Sliced mushrooms 50gms

Chopped Chinese cabbage 50gms

Watermelon seeds 10gms

Pumpkin seeds 10gms

Olive oil 20gms

Edamame 50gms

Spring onion 20gms

Egg 1

Salt and pepper to taste



Chef Liton Bhakta

Method:

Add oil in a wok till medium to high heat Add prawns and bacon, toss till 30 seconds until the bacon has cooked

Add pumpkin and watermelon seeds. As vegetables start to sweat, add rice

Season with salt and pepper, add vegetable broth for extra flavour

Mix well together, serve in a bowl with a sunny side up eggs and garnish with chopped spring onion

Smoothie bowls shouldn’t be capped to a breakfast meal but can also serve as a nutritious dessert.



Tropical Smoothie

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE BOWL

Ingredients:

Hung curd 250gms

Fresh mango puree 100gms

Fresh mango sliced 50 gms

Granola 50gms

Pineapple 50gms

Tender coconut 50gms

Flax seeds 5gms

Watermelon seeds 10gms

Honey 15gms

Method:

Add honey, hung curd, fresh mango puree to a blender and blend to a smooth consistency.

Pour the smoothie in a bowl and let it refrigerate for a couple of hours

Once cooled, garnish with individual columns of each of the remaining ingredients

RECIPES COURTESY: The Daily All Day's head chef Liton Bhakta

