Try these simple and yummy recipes

Surf and Turf
Ingredients:
- Cooked black rice 150gms
- Prawns 60gms
- Low fat bacon 60gms
- Sliced mushrooms 50gms
- Chopped Chinese cabbage 50gms
- Watermelon seeds 10gms
- Pumpkin seeds 10gms
- Olive oil 20gms
- Edamame 50gms
- Spring onion 20gms
- Egg 1
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
- Add oil in a wok till medium to high heat
- Add prawns and bacon, toss till 30 seconds until the bacon has cooked
- Add pumpkin and watermelon seeds. As vegetables start to sweat, add rice
- Season with salt and pepper, add vegetable broth for extra flavour
- Mix well together, serve in a bowl with a sunny side up eggs and garnish with chopped spring onion
Tropical Smoothie
Ingredients:
- Hung curd 250gms
- Fresh mango puree 100gms
- Fresh mango sliced 50 gms
- Granola 50gms
- Pineapple 50gms
- Tender coconut 50gms
- Flax seeds 5gms
- Watermelon seeds 10gms
- Honey 15gms
Method:
- Add honey, hung curd, fresh mango puree to a blender and blend to a smooth consistency.
- Pour the smoothie in a bowl and let it refrigerate for a couple of hours
- Once cooled, garnish with individual columns of each of the remaining ingredients
RECIPES COURTESY: The Daily All Day's head chef Liton Bhakta
