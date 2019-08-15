Tuck into a Naga feast

food

For, chef Alistair Lethorn, who's established himself as one of the few chefs who serve authentic cuisine from Nagaland in the city, is hosting a pop-up that will include a wide range of dishes from the northeastern state

Those who love their pork or swear by dishes that aren't meant for the faint-hearted thanks to their spice levels, can head to this meal in Versova. For, chef Alistair Lethorn, who's established himself as one of the few chefs who serve authentic cuisine from Nagaland in the city, is hosting a pop-up that will include a wide range of dishes from the northeastern state. He will be sourcing most of the ingredients from back home as he prepares signature dishes such as smoked pork in king chilli, pork in dry bamboo shoot and a chicken variant, as well as button mushrooms in michinga (a Naga herb). There will also be an array of chutneys like raja mircha and smoked tomatoes, akhuni (fermented soya), smoked buff and a green chilli and garlic variant, while mains will include smoked pork in green leaves and akhuni, pineapple pork in king chilli, and veggies in bamboo shoot and akhuni.

ON August 18, 12 pm onwards

AT WTF!, Jewel Mahal Shopping Center, New Alpha Society, Aram Nagar, Seven Bungalows, Andheri West.

CALL 9820050591

COST Rs 1,250

