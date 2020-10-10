TV couple Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma blessed with a baby boy

Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have become parents to a baby boy. Kunal shared the news with fans on Instagram. He also re-posted congratulatory messages of friends on Instagram story. "It's a baby boy. Many congratulations to you both," one of the posts read.

Kunal replied with a short 'thank you' note: "Ty". Two days ago, the couple shared a picture where Puja flaunts her baby bump. "Awaiting," she had captioned the post. Puja and Kunal had a registered wedding earlier this year and, reportedly, they will soon tie the knot in a traditional manner.

View this post on Instagram Awaiting...ðÂ¤°ðÂ¤° ðÂÂ·@bbhupi25 A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja) onOct 7, 2020 at 7:53am PDT

In an interview earlier, Puja shared, "Yes, Kunal and I are excited about entering this new, beautiful phase in our lives. I am in a happy space now, and have been enjoying my personal time. In fact, I have not stepped out of my apartment since April."

Puja also mentioned, "We had a lot of dreams for our wedding, and had planned everything to the T. However, the pandemic changed everything and even my mother, who lives in Kolkata, could not attend our registered wedding. I am hoping to have a regular ceremony and do my pheras with Kunal after the baby arrives. Hopefully, my mother will also be able to attend it."

Congratulations, Puja and Kunal!

