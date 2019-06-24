Twitter user claims Masood Azhar in Pakistan hospital where a blast occurred

international

A human rights worker from Quetta, Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail, has alleged that the army has barred the media from covering the incident

Screengrab of the video

Rawalpindi: Twitter users on Sunday claimed that at least 10 people were allegedly injured after a "huge" blast rocked a military hospital in Rawalpindi. A human rights worker from Quetta, Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail, has alleged that the army has barred the media from covering the incident.

MiaKhail also claimed that UN-blacklisted terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar was admitted at the hospital where the blast occurred.

"Huge #blast at Military Hospital in #Rawalpindi, #Pakistan. 10 injured shifted to emergency. Jaish-E-Mohammad Chief Maulana Masood Azahar is admitted here. Completely Media blackout by Army. Media asked Strictly not to cover this story," MiaKhail tweeted.

Huge #blast at Military Hospital in #Rawalpindi, #Pakistan. 10 injured shifted to emergency.

Jaish-E-Mohammad Chief Maulana Masood Azahar is admitted here.Completely Media blackout by Army. Media asked Strictly not to cover this story@a_siab @nidkirm @GulBukhari @mazdaki pic.twitter.com/sTIYrJ7sAn — Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail (@AhsanUlMiakhail) June 23, 2019

While the reason behind the "blast" is not known, another Twitter user has alleged that it is an "attack". Another user of the microblogging site shared a video of smoke billowing out of the building.

All this seems a plan to knock off Masood Azhar! To satisfy FATF conditions? And blame RAW.



How I wish RAW had this kind of capability! — Brig (R) Sandy Thapar (@sandythapar) June 23, 2019

Accidental death of a terrorist in not going to satisfy the FATF. We need to question why he was in a military hospital. — Siddharth Maskeri (@SiddharthMaske6) June 23, 2019

It was just a boiler blast..

Don't spread rumours as my doctor friend Was there..

It is in the upper story of children tower ..#PAKvSA #Pakistan #PakistanZindabad — Saba Marwat (@sabamarwat25) June 23, 2019

An official statement and verification of the incident is awaited.

Top news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Sharmila's decomposed body was 'found in refrigerator'

While the Mumbai police has not been successful in locating Avdhut Shinde, who has been missing for over a month after the mysterious death of his wife Sharmila, it has been revealed that Sharmila's decaying body was recovered from the refrigerator of the rented house she resided in with Avdhut and their children. The Dutch police neither confirmed nor denied this. (Read full story)

Mumbai rains: Monsoon may arrive in 48 hours

Good news is in store for Mumbaikars irritated with the hot and humid weather — monsoon is finally expected as the new week begins. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with the northwestward movement of the low-pressure system, enhanced rainfall activity is expected during next 48 hours on the west coast, which includes Mumbai. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Tired of police inaction, citizens nab conman in Andheri

Fed up with the pace of police work over nabbing a serial conman, a group of citizens decided to catch the fraudster who posed as a politician, director, and producer to cheat dozens of people. He would promise them a flat through his artists' quota or offer them a role in his films. (Read full story)

Passengers drugged, robbed by three 'friendly men' on Delhi-Mumbai train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) are looking for three people who drugged and robbed three commuters who were travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. The trio has been admitted to Bhabha Hospital, in Bandra, where they have been under observation for the last two days. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Gang breaks into 2 shops in Palghar, leaves only with cupcakes

A gang of four, suspected to be a couple and their two children, broke into two adjacent shops in Palghar in the wee hours last week. Interestingly, one of the shops is a cake manufacturing unit, where the man broke open the shutter lock using an iron rod and pulled it up to create a narrow space to sneak into the shop. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates