UK court extends Nirav Modi's remand till July 25

international

The UK High Court on June 12 rejected Modi's bail application, his fourth attempt to get bail

Nirav Modi

London: A UK court extended the remand of fugitive merchant Nirav Modi till July 25, who is wanted in India for nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case on Thursday. The 48-year-old merchant, who fights his extradition from Britain has been behind in Wandsworth prison in London since his arrest in March.

The UK High Court rejected Nirav Modi's bail application, his fourth attempt to get bail on June 12. An arrest warrant was issued against him in May and then the second one in July last year, with an extradition request made to the UK authorities in August 2018. Nirav Modi appeared via video link from prison for a routine remand hearing before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday in London.

Nirav Modi was arrested on March 19 by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant and has been in prison since. Under the UK law, he is expected to be produced before the court every four weeks, with another remand hearing expected before the July 29 case management hearing currently fixed in the court's calendar. The UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), representing the Indian government, has until July 11 to present an opening position statement laying out the prima facie case against Modi, with the next case management hearing set for July 29 - when a timeline for extradition trial is expected to be laid out.

Top news stories of the day

Tour operator leaves Mumbai family in lurch in Sweden

"Please allow me euthanasia," says 27-year-old Mithil Sampat lying on a hospital bed in Stockholm. The practising lawyer, who was on a Scandinavian trip with his parents to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary, is living his worst nightmare at Karolinska University Hospital after he met with an accident on June 21 while sightseeing. What is worse is that the travel company through which they booked the tour is reluctant to help them at this difficult hour. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen works out in the gym, neighbour robs her house

Neighbours generally come to each other's aid, but a woman recently helped herself to the money and valuables of another resident in her building. The Mumbai Crime Branch's unit-XI arrested the woman, Ruchita Sachin Tanna, 38, for robbing a senior citizen's house at Charkop. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Train pole thief arrested day after injuring student

The Borivli Railway police have arrested a 20-year-old signal pole thief, Deepak Bhodkar, who had hit a 23-year-old student, Shakti Pillay, while he was travelling on a local train between Goregaon and Ram Mandir on Monday morning. Pillay had fallen on the tracks due to the blow he received and was badly injured. He is still battling for life at Kandivli's Shatabdi hospital. (Read full story)

Mumbai: You can finally take the Bandra-Kurla-Complex to Eastern Express Highway connector in September

Regular commuters on the BKC to Eastern Express Highway route are finally set to get some relief from the traffic they face near the Kurla-Sion Bandra Link Road stretch as work on the elevated road connecting BKC with Chunabhatti is nearing completion. The road will be thrown open to the public by September. (Read full story)

Shame Old Story Again: Kamala Mills restaurant is a fire hazard

A surprise visit by the Chief Fire Officer to a popular hangout in Kamala Mills two weeks ago revealed glaring fire safety issues. The 17,000 square feet Lord of the Drinks (LOTD) was pulled up by the fire department as the chief noticed major flaws. Among irregularities were a tandoor bhatti right next to a fire exit and fragile kitchen firewalls, making customers vulnerable in case of a fire. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates