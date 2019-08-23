Ullu App's CEO Vibhu Agarwal talks about up-coming web-series The Bull Of Dalal Street

web-series

Ullu was launched globally on December 25, 2018, and the content is created by some of the best talents of the entertainment industry, including critically acclaimed directors and actors

Vibhu Agarwal, CEO, Ullu Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Ullu App is leaving no stone unturned to provide content of different flavors to viewers. After Singardaan, Halala, Panchali, Mona Home Delivery and #MeToo - Wolf of Bollywood, the digital platform is coming up with a series based on the terrorist attack on Peshawar's Army School. Now the app will be launching another interesting web-series based on the journey of a stock market tycoon.

The series titled The Bull Of Dalal Street is about a poor man who comes to the city of dreams Mumbai and rises instantaneously to become one of the most influential brokers. It will be produced by Vibhu Agarwal, CEO, Ullu Digital Pvt. Ltd., and co-produced by Falguni Shah's Dreamzz Images Studio and directed by Deepak Pandey.

When contacted Vibhu Agarwal, the man behind one of India's leading OTT platform told us, "In less than a year, our app has notched more than 4 million subscribers and is now available in more than 100 countries. As of now we are showcasing original and exclusive content in Hindi, which is dubbed in English along with regional languages like Bhojpuri, Bengali, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Gujarati that will appeal the audiences of different regions. Now are planning to start making web-series in regional languages too, starting with Bangla."

Producer, Filmmaker and Entrepreneur Agarwal, who hails from Lucknow started his career at the very tender age believes the digital medium compels you to focus on quality. He said, "It's a dog-eat-dog world and to sustain we are following a diversified strategy with a focus on the quality content of different flavors. While 'Halala' highlighted issues faced by women after triple talaq, 'Panchali' showcased the old tradition a wife was shared by five brothers due to socioeconomic reasons. Then we came up with '#MeToo - Wolf of Bollywood', which is a tale of unspoken, unrequited love. Our upcoming series 'Peshawar' revolves around the brutal massacre at the Army school in Pakistan. Now we are making 'The Bull of Dalal Street', which is the story about a common man's rise to a position of prominence in the stock industry, his flashy lifestyle, multi-crore frauds, and his fall from grace."



Ashmit Patel, Rakshanda Khan, Rushad Rana, Sakshi Pradhan, Vibhu Agarwal and Amitriyaan at Peshwar's set

For those uninitiated, Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Aadarsh Balakrishna, who has done over 30 Telugu movies, including blockbusters like Happy Days, Ride and Govindudu Andarivadele, along with Nagesh Kukunoor's National Award-winning Iqbal will be playing the lead role in Peshwar. Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen will be making his debut with the series, along with him Bollywood actor Ashmit Patel will be making a foray into the digital world. Apart from them ravishing Rakshanda Khan, Rushad Rana, Amitriyaan and 'Boo Sabki Bajegi Band' actress Sakshi Pradhan are also playing prominent roles in the series.

For The Bull Of Dalal Street, the makers have roped in Mohammed Iqbal Khan to play the lead role. The talented actor shot to instant fame with Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai and later did the shows Waaris, Tumhari Pakhi, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Dil Se Dil Tak.

"The Bull Of Dalal Street is an intriguing story about a man who become one of the most influential brokers in a short span of time. We were looking for someone, who can do the justice to the character of shrewd stock broker. Iqbal is an actor par excellence, he has sailed through diverse roles with equal elan. He perfectly fits the bill that's why we decided to sign him," Agarwal avers when quizzed why he finalized Iqbal for the series?

When asked how did he envision Ullu? Vibhu said, "There are so many digital platforms in today's date, yet there are none that gives a chance to a filmmaker, for example, from a smaller town. Research and development on a platform that gives a chance to these people were envisaged back in 2015 and that was the start! With all their effort and money invested in their projects, often, these filmmakers are unable to release them. Such filmmakers upload their work on YouTube, where it eventually dies. We bridge that gap, offering a portal for these filmmakers, to make their series or film become available to the masses."

Agarwal is a multifaceted person and is already running a successful business in the steel industry. When asked why he choose to launch an OTT platform, he said, "It is for my passion that I have ventured into the world of producing content. I never wished to be an actor or director. Other than the flourishing steel business, I also own and operate schools."

Ullu was launched globally on December 28, 2018, and the content is created by some of the best talents of the entertainment industry, including critically acclaimed directors and actors. The long eminent list of artistes comprises of Tanushree Dutta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Deepika Singh, Nilima Azim, Sudhanshu Pandey, Shraddha Das, Anupriya Goenka, Aman Yatan Verma, Eijaz Khan, Shafak Naaz, Vivan Bhatena, Vijay Raaj, Rajpal Yadav, Madhurima Tuli, Rahul Bagga, Mrunal Jain and more.

Ullu has a pocket-friendly subscription fee, which is much less as compared to other popular OTT platforms. While other apps charge customers 500-600 bucks per month, for Ullu the user needs to pay a measly sum of Rs. 99 per annum. Be it love, drama, horror, suspense, thriller or comedy, Ullu has it all. Allowing the users to access original and syndicated content, round the clock and wherever they may be located, Ullu's exclusive content library comprises of original web-series, short films, multi-lingual content, etc. Letting its users to download their video content to experience on-the-go without an internet connection, the Ullu application is available on the Play store for Android users and on the App Store for iOS users and on Fire TV as well.

