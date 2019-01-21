Uri crosses 100 crore mark in 10 days, Yami Gautam elated with its success

bollywood

Uri: The Surgical Strike, which released on January 11, has taken India by storm. It's Yami Gautam's second film to have crossed the 100 crore mark, and she can't help but be delighted by its success

Yami Gautam with Vicky Kaushal and Uri team post their success bash at a popular eatery in Bandra. Picture/Yogen Shah

2019 has proven to be a good year for Yami Gautam. Her recent release, Uri: The Surgical Strike, released on January 11, has become the first blockbuster of the year. Fans have showered Yami with praise for her relevant portrayal of an intelligence officer in the film. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, features Vicky Kaushal in the lead, and is based on the actual surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016.

Now, the film has not only become a massive hit at the box office with audiences thronging cinema halls to watch it, but it has also crossed the 100 crore mark in just 10 days. According to trade experts, in recent times, it's the fastest for a medium budget film to cross this elusive mark. The film has been praised for its realistic and strong performances, and its technical soundness. Also, it's quite a big deal for Yami as it's her second film after Kaabil to have joined the 100 crore club.

Speaking about it, Yami said, "Very happy with the kind of response that the film has earned and is continuing to have a great run at the box office. I'm very grateful to the team behind the film, everyone has truly worked very hard. It's amazing to have producers like Ronnie who believe in their content and invest in people like us. I'm personally excited to have such a tremendous beginning to 2019 and I am certain to keep the audiences entertained further too".

