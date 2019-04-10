Varun Dhawan feels Katrina Kaif's life is interesting only on social media

television

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif have self-admittedly shared a love-hate relationship with each other

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif

Recently, Varun Dhawan appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, where the host asks questions related to social media trolls and how they tackle them. Also, there are some questions put forth by Arbaaz, related to celebrities and their social media handles.

On the chat show, Arbaaz Khan asked Varun Dhawan, 'Which celebrity is interesting on social media than real life?' Varun was quick enough to take Katrina Kaif's name. The actress' Instagram account is definitely a vision to eyes. She recently garnered more than 20 million followers on Instagram, and she dedicated a video to her fans as gratitude.

Speaking why Katrina Kaif's life is more interesting than her real life, Varun said, "She is new on social media and appears to be very fun, having a great time with great pictures, sense of humour. Katrina in real life is all about work. She is a horse with blinkers except when she is hungry and wants to eat something. Then also she eats like a horse."

During the shooting of Katrina's film, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor were assisting on this Salman Khan's film. While the shooting tenure, Salman would focus more on Katrina than Varun and Arjun. This bothered the two youngsters and they formed a hate-club on social media for Katrina Kaif. This was revealed on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan.

However, this is the thing of the past now. Varun and Katrina were to be seen in Remo D'souza's film, Street Dancer, which is touted as India's biggest dance film. However, Katrina walked away from this film citing date issues. Later, Shraddha Kapoor was roped in and she is currently shooting for the project in London with Varun and team.

Coming back to Katrina Kaif, Varun and Arjun created a new fan club by the name, "We love KK (Katrina Kaif)"

Talking about Varun Dhawan, he is currently promoting his upcoming film, Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Kalank releases on April 17, 2019.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan on Natasha Dalal being trolled: You can't tell people where to draw the line

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates