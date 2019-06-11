Vivan Bhathena and Nikhila Palat become parents to a baby girl

television

Vivan Bhathena took to Instagram to share the news of the baby's birth in an innovative way. He introduced her to his social media followers just as popular character Daenerys Targaryen was introduced in Game Of Thrones

Vivan and Nikhila's baby girl. Pic/instagram.com/vivanbhathena_official

Vivan Bhathena on June 11, Tuesday, announced the birth of his daughter, who has been named Nivaya, in a Game Of Thrones way. She was born on June 9 to Vivan and his wife Nikhila Palat.

Vivan took to Instagram to share the news of the baby's birth in an innovative way. He introduced her to his social media followers just as popular character Daenerys Targaryen was introduced in Game Of Thrones. He shared a photograph in which the newborn is sleeping.

"Princess Nivaya Bhathena of the house Palat born during the storm, last of her name, the untanned, pooper of Dragons, breaker of toys and Khaleesi of Jhapas and future Queen of the Puppies and sister of the White Walker Muffin, keeper of papa/mama on the nights watch, was born on June 9. Please send us your blessings."

Vivan and Nikhila's Instagram friends responded on the post with lovely wishes and blessings for the little one. Tanisha Mukerji wrote, "Awww! @nikhilapalat u rockstar!", Athiya Shetty commented, "so precious!! congratulations, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Congratsss bro", while Rajniesh Duggall said, "Wowww bro.. love and happiness and lots of blessings to nivaya.. and mubarakaa to the family".

Vivan was a successful model. Apart from ads, he featured in the video of the popular Maine payal hai song by Falguni Pathak. He has also acted in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Maayka, as well as movies like Dangal and Judwa 2. He will be next seen on-screen in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.

