Vivek Desai the Illusionist, will leave bewitching with his magic

The art of magic/Illusion has continued impressed fans. In early days, it was taken differently as paranormal power, but in recent decade magic has been shown as mere deception. Still, people love the performance of the artist who performs clever, and people always get surprised how they do it.

There are hundreds of mystifying performers alive today in various part of the world. I have written for many top entertainers till now who are presently top artists in various fields. I haven't written about Magician/ illusionist, so I felt let us write about a talent who is making a name as a magician in India. Who is fresh and very innovative every time.

Today I found one fabulous talent who is Indian but raised in California; his tricks are loved, and he has stunned top Bollywood artists in India with his cards skills. He is our own street smart illusionist of India Vivek Desia, a growing magician who flips the cards. This young lad can surprise you with some handy tricks.

Vivek Desia is able to deliver close up magic to people he meets, which is making him sounder than other magicians in India. We have seen Dynamo who is renowned Magician of our time, well Vivek is no lesser than top artist Dynamo. Vivek Desia has amazed his audiences by his card tricks. It needs real good practice to impress masses all the time, but this lad has never let people down with his methods. His hard work and training are paying him superb dividend, and he is now gaining lots of popularity in India, especially in Bollywood.

Vivek Desai's inspiration is David Blaine, who is known for street magic. Well, I feel Vivek too has mastered as an illusionist, and he is becoming a known name in magician world.

Vivek is a new age magician who comes to you as a normal person in his regular casuals, but he can mesmerize you with his supreme talent. He is gaining some real fan following on social media platform Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. We are surely going to see this lad performing at a higher level in the coming years.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.