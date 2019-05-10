Watch: Neha Dhupia shares unseen wedding video on first anniversary

bollywood

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, May 10. To mark the special occasion, Neha Dhupia took to social media and shared a throwback video

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Pic: Instagram/nehadhupia

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who got married on this day last year, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Mauritius. To mark the special day, Neha Dhupia shared a heartfelt post for her hubby.

Neha shared an unseen video from her wedding on social media. She can be seen dressed in a blush pink lehenga, completing her look with a piece of beautiful jewellery - a detachable choker made in gold and uncut diamonds - while Angad Bedi wore a cream sherwani with a saafa matching Neha's ensemble.

The Tumhari Sulu actress captioned the video, "To the most special #throwback of my life ... thank you for showering my life with all your love ... #happyanniversary my everything"

Also Read: Inside photos: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding ceremony

A week ago, Angad Bedi too had shared few snaps from their wedding ceremony on his social media account. He captioned the images, "Just a few days left baby!!! @nehadhupia #singhnaaljodijachdiaekaurdi #10thmay #firstanniversary"

The couple had got hitched in a very private ceremony at a Gurudwara surrounded by their closest friends and family in Delhi. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their firstborn, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, on November 18, 2018. The happy family is currently vacationing in Mauritius. The destination has been special for the family. Neha's first ever trip abroad was to Mauritius, and now the actress is happy that it's the same with her daughter. Neha shared a few pictures from their anniversary vacation on social media. Check them out:

The actress and talk show host told mid-day that the vacation will give her a well-deserved break with her family. She said, "Ours is young love. Angad and I didn't spend much time with each other before our marriage. So this feels like our dating phase. Every day, I feel I can't love him more, but I just do."

On the work front, Neha Dhupia will next be seen in the new season of Roadies Real Heroes. She was last seen on the big screen in Tumhari Sulu. As for Angad Bedi, the actor was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma.

Also Read: See photo: Little Mehr cuddled in dad Angad Bedi's arms will melt your heart

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates