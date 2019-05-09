Photos: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to celebrate first wedding anniversary in Mauritius

bollywood

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi complete one year of marriage tomorrow, May 10. The couple, along with their baby girl Mehr, is in Mauritius to ring in their first wedding anniversary

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. Pic/instagram.com/nehadhupia

Neha Dhupia got hitched to Angad Bedi last year in a very private ceremony surrounded by their closest friends and family. The couple are proud parents to a six-month-old baby girl, Mehr, who will be keeping them company on their first wedding anniversary.

Neha and Angad are all set to celebrate their anniversary in Mauritius, and they're already chilling in the island nation accompanied by their daughter. In an interview with mid-day, Neha said that her first ever trip abroad was to Mauritius, and now it's the same with her daughter. She said, "It's a tough flight for a little baby, but we are going to do it. It's Mehr's first trip abroad. The first time I ever travelled out of the country was Mauritius, and it is the same with my daughter. We had her passport made when she was a month-and-a-half old, and her photograph saw her all swaddled up in clothes."

Neha Dhupia considers herself a water baby, and hence, feels that the island nation is perfect for a holiday. And what better place to ring in her first wedding anniversary than the place she feels at home in? The actress and talk show host told mid-day that the vacation will give her a well-deserved break with her family. She said, "Ours is young love. Angad and I didn't spend much time with each other before our marriage. So this feels like our dating phase. Every day, I feel I can't love him more, but I just do."

She even shared a couple of pictures from her holiday. In one picture, she and Angad Bedi seem to be chilling in their hotel by the pool. She captioned the photo: Contact sheet ... @angadbedi ..."

The couple looks all sun-kissed and relaxed in the picture, giving us some serious vacation goals! Neha shared another picture of herself and baby Mehr relaxing by the beach, proving that the child is also a true-blue water baby!

Neha Dhupia also shared a few fun Instagram stories in which Angad Bedi could be seen in his element, dancing and feasting away.

The family's escapade looks like fun, doesn't it? We sure hope Neha and Angad both share some more moments from their holiday, treating their fans and followers to some virtual vacation time!

