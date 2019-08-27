Watch Video: 'Dancing teacher of Odisha' goes viral for his unique style

national

In the video shared on social media, the teacher is seen dancing, singing and swaying his hips along with the students while taking the class

A video of Prafulla Kumar Pathi, who is known as 'Dancing teacher of Odisha'. Pic/Twitter

A viral video of a teacher from Koraput in Odisha has surfaced and taken the internet by storm for an unconventional approach to making the process of learning more fun and captivating. A video of a teacher identified as Prafulla Kumar Pathi, who is known as 'Dancing teacher of Odisha', is doing the rounds on social media in the recent past. In the video which was shared by Pathi on Facebook, the teacher is seen singing, dancing and swaying his hips along with the students while teaching the class.

What a mindblowing unique style of teaching technique..ðððð

Mr. Prafull Kumar Pathi from Koraput, Odisha#Dancingteacher pic.twitter.com/xlc21Jrk8P — MANISH SAHOO (@manishbaba6125) August 26, 2019

#WATCH: Prafulla Kumar Pathi, the in-charge headmaster of Lamtaput upper primary school of Odisha’s Koraput district, teaches kids through songs, dance; says, "we've seen that the numbers of students attending schools have increased due to this method". pic.twitter.com/VnvN0jyLha — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

Moreover, the students seemed more excited about the unique way of learning through fun. According to news agency, ANI, Prafulla Kumar quoted: "Every day there is a special dancing class for the students. This method keeps students active and cheerful, especially after their mid-day meal. The dancing and singing will ensure that they don't fall asleep in the class."

Adding that mostly tribals live in Koraput area, he added: "This way of teaching attracts the students, especially those who are not regular in schools. We have also seen that the drop-out rate has gone down. We need to make the process of learning more interesting so that students would love to come."

With inputs from ANI

