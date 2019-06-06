Can't afford gym membership? Turn your floor into treadmill with this hack

hatke

This Twitter user came up with a hilarious jugaad of turning your kitchen floor into a treadmill by adding a little bit of soap liquid. Watch Video

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Dej301

People in today’s world dream for the perfect gym body or to conquer the so-called "fitness goals" but the main challenge is to hit the gym regularly which nobody has the time for. Everybody struggles to achieve the perfect summer body or get fit without having to go to the gym but this girl seems to have figured out a perfect jugaad (hack) to achieve your fitness goals at home.

I cant afford a gym membership so ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/uyteBC6s5m — Dej301 ðÂÂÂ (@_dlew32) April 29, 2019

Twitter user @Dej301 from Maryland, USA, came up with a genius hack where she turned her kitchen floor into a treadmill by adding a little bit of soap liquid. She used her kitchen counter and the handle of the oven for added support and started her workout. She captioned the video as 'I can't afford a gym membership so' and this video has gone viral gaining her over one million likes on Twitter and 21 million views. Here's how the internet responded:

This video even inspired people to try this hack out and they posted their videos doing it. A round of applause for this genius who not only saved your gym membership money but also gave you an idea to achieve your fitness goals at home.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates