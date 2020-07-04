Watch Video: Saroj Khan dancing on Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at her last event goes viral

After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and more recently, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood lost yet another gem. Saroj Khan, Bollywood's ace choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest. She was 71. Saroj Khan's funeral was conducted in the most respectful and private manner owing to the coronavirus lockdown in the city. It took place early this morning at the Malad Marve burial ground.

Her fans mourned the loss by sharing throwback videos of the late National Award winner. A video of her from the last event attended by her surfaced on social media. In the video, Khan can be seen dancing to Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi with Divya Kumar Khosla. The video was taken at the Iconic Women Of The Year Awards 2020 in March, where she was honoured for her contribution to the film industry.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram #sarojkhan last event that she attended #rip ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onJul 2, 2020 at 11:57pm PDT

The National Award-winning choreographer was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, and over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues. She was diabetic and had complained of breathing problems last month. She passed away due to cardiac arrest at 1.30 am early on July 3, 2020. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of their 'masterji' as she was fondly called. From her favourite student, Madhuri Dixit Nene, to Shilpa Shetty Kundra and other stars offered their condolences to the family.

Born in 1948, Saroj Khan started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a backup dancer in the fifties. As a choreographer, Saroj Khan started her journey in the film industry in the early seventies. But she became a household name and gained immense popularity in the mid to late eighties, first directing dances for Sridevi, and then Madhuri Dixit. Saroj Khan was fondly called Masterji in Bollywood. The ace choreographer had called the shots in over 2,000 songs spanning over three and a half decades. It was the 1986 film Nagina that made her a household name. Sridevi's iconic dance 'Main naagin tu sapera' in that film continues to be a popular number even today. Her choreography for Sridevi the next year in Mr India, particularly the song 'Hawaa hawaai' then scaled popularity. Khan has also given Madhuri Dixit some of her most iconic hits including 'Ek do teen' (Tezaab), and 'Dhak dhak' (Beta) among numerous others.

Saroj Khan won the National Award thrice in her lifetime. In 2003, she received the honour for the song 'Dola re dola' in Devdas, picturised on Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In 2006, she was a recipient of the award for all the songs she choreographed in the Tamil film, Sringaram. In 2008, she won the award for the song 'Yeh ishq haaye' filmed on Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met.

Khan's recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika in 2019 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. Her last major assignment was directing Madhuri's moves in last year's release, Kalank.

