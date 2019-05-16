What has Jacqueline Fernandez been up to these days?

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez is slated to feature in Shirish Kunder's Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer. Wonder why Jacky is doing the rounds of a casting agency? Is there a film on the cards? Or has she got a brand new calling - casting?

Jacqueline Fernandez is spotted visiting casting agent Mukesh Chhabra's office every day — well almost! The cheery actor does not fail to flash her pearlies for the paps. After Race 3 (2018), there has been no announcement of her next Bollywood venture.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be shooting for her Netflix original film Mrs Serial Killer in Nainital. Sources say director Shirish Kunder will be leaving for the recce soon. The hilly terrain of the region will be the perfect backdrop for the thriller.

After Race 3 (2018), Fernandez has been missing from the scene. This will put her back in the scheme of things. Manoj Bajpayee will also be seen in an important role. Mrs Serial Killer is written and directed by Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder. It will go live on a streaming platform later this year. The film will mark Jacqueline and Farah's foray into the digital world.

Why was Jacqueline cast in the film? "It is about a girl next door. When Jacqueline and Shirish met and discussed it, she said that she was also hunting for something to do something she had never done before," Farah told IANS over the phone.

Farah Khan, known for movies like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, says "Mrs Serial Killer does not have any song, dance and no item number. It's a pretty cool role for her. She is also pretty excited. It's a big step to make her digital debut, especially when she is on top of her game right now. It is very commendable and brave of her to be a little bit ahead of time."

"Everything has to be accounted for and everything has to be planned much in advance... You have to be very well-planned and organised. I am a control freak. For us, it is better because, in the long run, it saves you a lot of time and money," said Farah Khan.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been currently creating a buzz as reports suggest that she would be returning to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise with Kick 2.

