Winning hearts of fans all across, Shraddha Kapoor reaches 30 Million on Instagram!

bollywood

Time and again Shraddha Kapoor keeps sharing pictures carrying her infectious smile, and keep the fans posted with a spectrum of posts- from dance to selfies. The actress has now clocked in 30 million followers on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor.

One of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor must be dancing her way through rehearsals today as she has achieved a massive following of 30 million on her Instagram! The actress is not only a relatable influencer but is one of the most active actresses on the social media where she keeps her followers in the loop with her life.

The Stree actress who, time and again shares pictures carrying her infectious smile keep the fans posted with a spectrum of posts- from dance to selfies, her workout to style goals. Shraddha's presence across the social media is immense and she continues to win over hearts while posting- one selfie at a time! Shraddha Kapoor has not only given us some of the most memorable songs as an actress but it is incredible how the actress has hit the right chords with the audience.

Recently, pictures of Shraddha preparing for Street Dancer 3D surfaced on the internet. Flaunting a completely toned body and ripped abs, the 32-year-old can be seen giving some serious fitness goals. Shraddha Kapoor is a busy actress who is amidst shooting multiple films currently. Recently, the actress flew to Dubai for her next schedule of Street Dancer 3D joining her team there.

The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty. Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor is acing the juggling act between her two films, Saaho and Street Dancer 3D

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates