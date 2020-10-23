WWE Hell In A Cell: BFFs-turned-foes Sasha Banks and Bayley go to war

HELL IN A CELL 2020 PREVIEW

SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION BAYLEY VS. SASHA BANKS (HELL IN A CELL MATCH)

Bayley vs Sasha. Pictures/ WWE

Former best friends Bayley and Sasha Banks will have absolutely no place to hide when they face each other in an epic HIAC match for Bayley's SmackDown women's title. Earlier this year, Two Belts Banks and Bayley Dos Straps were on top of the food chain in WWE women's division and looked to dominate the entire remaining of 2020. This historic friendship came to a bitter end when the duo lost their WWE women's tag team titles to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Payback in August. The following week, Bayley launched a surprise chair attack on Sasha Banks bringing an end to their loyal bond. Sasha Banks went on to return the favour at Clash of Champions which cemented their rivalry. Now it has to be seen if Sasha Banks can end Bayley's historic longest reign as SD women's champion.

UNIVERSAL CHAMPION ROMAN REIGNS VS. JEY USO (HELL IN A CELL "I QUIT" MATCH)

Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso

A first-ever in WWE - A Hell in a Cell 'I Quit' match! Roman Reigns, who has turned a new leaf ever since he won the WWE title from Braun Strowman at Payback. A more-ruthless-than-ever Reigns went on to face his cousin Jey Uso for the first-time in a singles match for the WWE title at Clash of Champions and dominated before Jimmy Uso threw in the towel on behalf of his brother Jey, thus ending with Reigns still as champion. Reigns then issued the first-ever HIAC I Quit match which will see him face-off against his bloodline again. The Tribal Chief will look to once again dominate and show the WWE Universe why he is the head of the table.

WWE CHAMPION DREW MCINTYRE VS. RANDY ORTON (HELL IN A CELL MATCH)

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre have been battling each other for the better part of the year post WrestleMania 36. McIntyre has emerged victorious in all their clashes so far with a 2-0 lead against Orton (Summerslam, Clash of Champions). However, at HIAC, Orton will have the upper hand as McIntyre has never been in such a match before. Orton will be pursuing a historic 14th WWE championship but Drew McIntyre will not go down without a fight, if at all. This will be an interesting bout to watch out for at Hell in a Cell.

JEFF HARDY VS. ELIAS

The most recent picks of the WWE Draft on Raw, Jeff Hardy and Elias will face off against each other in a singles match. It all began when on the season premiere of Raw, Jeff Hardy faced AJ Styles and Seth Rollins (in his final match on Raw) in a triple threat. However, Elias made a surprise return and attacked Hardy helping Styles win the match. This will be an interesting match up at Hell in A Cell.

ABOUT HELL IN A CELL 2020

Hell In A Cell is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. It is scheduled to take place on October 25, 2020 (originally November 1) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be the twelfth event under the Hell in a Cell chronology and will feature WWE's virtual fan viewing experience called ThunderDome.

WHERE TO WATCH HELL IN A CELL 2020

You can watch HELL IN A CELL 2020 on TV on Monday 26th October 2020 at 4:30 AM IST EXLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.

