Yo Yo Honey Singh's upcoming single is the perfect blend of hip-hop and bhangra

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all geared up to release his next number and not only that, but the Makhna singer is also producing his currently untitled, first single of the year which makes it even more special

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh received a humongous response for his last number, Makhna. Now, the singer is all geared up to release his next number and not only that, but the Makhna singer is also producing his currently untitled, first single of the year, which makes it even more special.

The shoot of his new song commenced yesterday and the song is a perfect blend of hip-hop and bhangra. Interestingly, the base of the upcoming single is Punjabi due to which Yo Yo Honey Singh wanted to shoot it in Punjab itself and eventually opted for Jalandhar. Yo Yo Honey Singh is filming in Jalandhar city after a long time; not only that, but the singer has got six choreographers for it which would be wrapped up by Thursday.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has got a certain vision for his next single for which the singer is very optimistic as he can't wait to treat his fans with his new track. Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh bagged the 'Song of The Year' Award for his chartbuster song 'Dil Chori' at the recent music award held in Mumbai.

The year 2018 has been a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he has delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing sensation has cast his magic spell all over again on the hearts of his fans and the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his next. On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track.

Also read: Yo Yo Honey Singh teases us with a glimpse of his new single

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates