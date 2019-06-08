Yo Yo Honey Singh teases us with a glimpse of his new single

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh's next song will have the flavour of both, hip-hop and bhangra music

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Soon after Yo Yo Honey Singh announced that his new single will have the fusion of hip-hop and bhangra, his fans went berserk and couldn't wait for the song to release. He built up the curiosity level after uploading a small clip of him grooving to his tunes. The singer-rapper has given us a glimpse of the groovy number with the caption, "This time we gonna blend hip-hop n bhangra!! Pls love n support #yoyohoneysingh [sic]"

Honey Singh has been one of the most influential singers in the decade and a half and during this time, he has become an international music icon with fans all over the world. Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh bagged the 'Song of The Year' Award for his chartbuster song 'Dil Chori' at a recent Music Award held in Mumbai. 2018 has been a rocking year for Honey Singh as he delivered some of the best hits for the year, ending with Makhna, his single featuring Neha Kakkar.

His song, 'Makhna' received a phenomenal response from the audience and has been viewed over 200 million times on youtube alone. Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style and his ability to fuse Indian music with international music. The singing sensation has cast his magic all over again on the hearts of his fans and the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his next single, which we now know, will be a blend between Hip-hop and Bhangra.

On the work front, the singing superstar has a lot of projects lined up and is ready to treat all his fans with more hits after another massive hit that follows soon.

