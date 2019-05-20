Yo Yo Honey Singh: Remakes shouldn't harm the flavour of the original song

music

Yo Yo Honey Singh believes that a song, original or remake, should be "technically sound" first, and only then will it become a hit. The singer feels that the song should be made in a way that the public can easily understand it and connect with it

One of the music sensations in Bollywood, Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is known for delivering multiple chartbusters hits shared an insight about remakes. The singer has given us many originals as well as blockbuster remakes of songs, which have been widely appreciated by the nation.

Having many years of experience in the music industry, Yo Yo Honey Singh understands that nowadays, the film industry is heavily reliant on remakes. However, he doesn't feel that this trend will disfigure the charm of the original music. Talking about the same, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, "I think remakes are a good thing and there is nothing wrong about them. I just feel that they should be done in such manner that they don't harm the flavour of the original song."

The singer himself has composed remakes of many iconic songs. To named a few, he has given hits in 2018 with Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Dil Chori and Chhote Chhote Peg. Sharing the reason behind them turning into hits, he says, "My aim while creating them was that if I am touching a great artist's work then the artist should also praise the new version."

Yo Yo Honey Singh also wishes this trend would never stop and expressed, "I feel remakes are a very good thing, and I think more of them should be made. Having said that, remakes should be good, and should always respect the original tune." Yo Yo Honey Singh has worked his magic on the Indian music industry with his exceptional music and unique style. On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up for which he is prepping in full swing and is ready to treat all his fans with more hits, very soon.

