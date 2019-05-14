Here's what Yo Yo Honey Singh is doing in his new workout video!

bollywood

Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media account and posted his workout video and wrote, "Heavy weight training 100 pounds rowing, Monday motivation! This is how we do! (sic)"

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh's most recent workout video is sure to make you hit the gym. The 'Blue Eyes' and 'Love Dose' singer has treated his fans with a new video, where he is seen doing a rigorous weight training session of 100 pounds.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who caters to groovy tracks and has delivered various chartbusters to his credit, holds the place as an icon to the youth, treating them with perfect Indian flavour of rap time and again. The rockstar inspires many young artists and therefore, is making sure that he keeps himself fit and healthy.

Just a few days ago, Honey Singh had shared his workout video and wrote: Nothing can stop me! I’m all the way up !!! Yo Yo Honey Singhaa! (sic)

On the work front, the year, 2018 was a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he delivered many chartbusters such as Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani featuring single Urvashi Urvashi. He said, "It is the love of my fans that motivates me to create new and interesting tracks every time."

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian music industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing sensation has cast his magic all over again on the hearts of his fans with his presence and his new numbers.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up for which he is prepping in full swing and is ready to treat all his fans with more hits, very soon.

