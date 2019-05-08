Yogi Adityanath: Don't know if Arvind Kejriwal is Chief Minister or 'Dharna Mantri'

national

Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said it is difficult to understand if he is a Chief Minister or a 'dharna mantri' (protest minister).

"It is different to know if he is a Chief Minister or a 'Dharna Mantra'. Whenever a development scheme came, he sits on a protest. Is it appropriate for a Chief Minister to sit on a protest?" Aditynath said at an election rally here.

"Two years ago, Uttar Pradesh was infamous for potholes in roads and bad electricity condition. When I entered Delhi today, I saw that AAP has converted Delhi into potholes," he said.

Speaking in support of cricketer-turned-politician and BJP's East Delhi MP candidate Gautam Gambhir, the Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on AAP for its coalition talks with the Congress.

"AAP emerged against the corruption of the Congress but now they are restless to contest elections with them. In a democracy, if politics is done without principles then it is dangerous for the society and the country," he said.

Adityanath also slammed Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a video in which a group of children were heard raising objectionable slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her presence.

"Congress has completely failed, its Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) also failed so they brought in their Shehzadi (Priyanka) in Uttar Pradesh. I was surprised. She should have kept the dignity of Indian women in mind. She was teaching abuses to innocent children of Amethi. We said please and go teach these abuses in Italy," he said.

While campaigning for BJP's West Delhi candidate Parvesh Singh Verma, Adityanath said: "BJP has implemented schemes for poor without any discriminations. When PM Modi gave houses and toilets to the poor, has he asked for their caste? When he has done work for poor without any discrimination then BJP should get votes on development, security and good administration." Delhi, where 7 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to poll on May 12.

