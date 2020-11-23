Zaira Wasim: Request all fan clubs to take down my pictures from your accounts

Zaira Wasim made her Bollywood debut with Dangal in 2016 and was also seen in films like Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink. And then she had announced that she wouldn't be a part of the fraternity anymore. The actress said that she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. Zaira later shared the post across social media, and the Dangal star said she has realised that "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here."

This is what she wrote: "Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand," Wasim said in the lengthy post. The 18-year-old actor said as she completed five years in the profession, she wanted to "confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work..."

And now, she has taken to her Instagram account again and requested all her fan clubs to take down her pictures from their accounts as she begins a new chapter of her life. She wrote- "Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y'all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything. [sic]"

Wasim had also taken a break from social media and talked about the reason behind the same. After being trolled for posting religious verses on locust attacks, Wasim said her tweet was blown out of proportion and "none of the opinions defines the reality of my intentions for that is between me and God. The world is going through a tough time, the least we could do is not add more to it."

