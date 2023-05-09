Sushma Travels specializes in contract-yielding buses and employee transportation, with a fleet of over 30 vehicles and 100+ vendor cars

They provide employee transportation and staff transportation services in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, and Pune.

Sushma Travels, one of the leading bus rental companies with headquarters in Mumbai, has unveiled more than 20 brand-new buses, including designs from Tata Marcopolo, Luxury Tempo Traveller, and Bharat Benz. The buses range in capacity from 13 to 50 seats and are available in both AC and Non-AC models.

Vinay and Vivek Singh launched Sushma Travels in 1996, and more than 55,340 satisfied customers have benefited from their transparent, superior service. Sushma Travels, which specializes in contract-yielding buses, has a fleet of more than 32 vehicles, together with 102 fleet operator vendor cars. Additionally, they help with employee transportation.

They provide employee transportation and staff transportation services in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, and Pune. They also provide buses on a contract basis and even the most opulent luxury buses for rent. They guarantee that each vehicle has a supervisor linked to it who is in charge of the security and safety of the individuals riding in it thanks to the Vehicle Tracking System and On Time Services.

Sushma Travels operates around the clock and offers its services in several significant locations, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Prayagraj, Vasai-Virar, Mira Bhayandar, Varanasi, and more. For the convenience of their consumers, they provide online bus hire and automobile rental services.

Mr. Vivek Singh, one of the company's founders, said: "We are pleased to announce the launch of our 20+ new buses that will satisfy the diverse needs of our clientele. We will be able to realize our steadfast belief that customers should have a comfortable and secure travel thanks to these new buses.

Sushma Travels promises its clients the highest level of luxury imaginable along with the high caliber of its fleet. The buses are equipped with comfortable seating, air conditioning, and entertainment systems to make the journey enjoyable. Their rental cars and buses usually have first aid kits and fire extinguishers on them to be prepared for any emergencies. They follow all safety rules and legislation when driving buses or any other on-road vehicles. They guarantee that their services will be sufficient and that they will give each passenger a ride that is safe, comfortable, and pleasurable.

Sushma Travels has strengthened its commitment to providing high-quality service by introducing more than 20 completely new buses. They offer a wide range of brands and seating options to fulfill the diverse needs of their customers. To ensure that passengers have a stress-free voyage, they put comfort and safety first.