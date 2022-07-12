4 Best Resorts near Mumbai for a Perfect Weekend Retreat

Mumbai is known by its many monikers. But the one that perfectly describes its true colour is ‘the city that never sleeps.’ As a local Mumbaikar, you would know that there is a constant sense of chaos prevailing in the city.

This is perhaps the main reason why most of us look to escape the hustle and go on a peaceful vacation over the weekend.

There are many weekend getaways near Mumbai that exude a calm and soothing aura and help you relax, unwind, and rejuvenate your senses. If you are looking for a perfect resort near Mumbai for a weekend retreat, here are our suggestions.

Tropicana Resort and Spa, Alibaug

Scenic beaches, pristine waters, adventure activities, delectable seafood, you get all these, and more at Alibaug. Can you ask for anything more from a weekend retreat? This small coastal town off the Arabian Sea coast is one of the favourite weekend getaways from Mumbai.

If you plan to visit Alibaug for a fun weekend trip with your family, you can make the retreat even more enriching by booking your stay at Tropicana Resort and Spa, an associated resort of Club Mahindra in Alibaug.

Located close to Kihim beach, it is one of the most idyllic beach resorts and a perfect haven for enjoying a laid-back family vacation by the sea. When you don’t want to go out, you can enjoy many experiences inside the resort. You can enjoy a leisurely swim in the pool, go for a relaxing massage at the in-house spa, or spend some time reading a book in the library.

All these experiences, and the friendly services of the staff, ensure that you have the most comfortable and relaxing holiday that would keep you coming back for more.

Club Mahindra Hatgad, Nashik

Known as the ‘Wine Capital of India,’ Nashik is one of the ancient cities of Maharashtra with rich history and culture. Located on the banks of River Godavari, just about 100 km from Mumbai, it is a popular tourist spot.

From pilgrimage sites to the finest vineyards in the country, the city has many tourist attractions that you can explore. When you arrive in Nashik from Mumbai, you can check in at the Club Mahindra Hatgad resort, one of the best weekend resorts near Mumbai. Located in the picturesque hill station, Hatgad, it would be the perfect base for your Nashik adventures.

The spacious rooms, premium amenities, world-class services, and a restaurant serving a range of regional delicacies will surely give you a memorable holiday experience.

Club Mahindra Sherwood, Mahabaleshwar

A popular hill station in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar is a haven for tourists who love nature, adventure, and mountains. While you enjoy seeing the picturesque spots in this beautiful town, you can make your time in the city better by staying at the Club Mahindra Sherwood resort, one of the finest resorts near Mumbai.

When you stay at this resort, you can enjoy many unique experiences that give you the best of what Mahabaleshwar offers. From trekking up the slopes to going on a long walk and plucking fresh strawberries from the farm, you can create many special memories with your family that you can relish for the rest of your lives.

Devka Beach Resort, Daman

A tiny state sandwiched between Maharashtra and Gujarat, Daman, is a sleepy town located off the Arabian Sea coast. With a rich history dating back to more than 2000 years and stunning scenic beauty, Daman is a popular tourist place. Many people from Mumbai and other nearby cities come to spend a relaxing weekend by the beach.

And, when you are in town, you can book your stay at the Devka Beach Resort, a popular resort in Daman , an associate property of Club Mahindra. Located close to the picturesque Devka Beach, it is an oasis of comfort and luxury. The modern and premium amenities and warm and traditional hospitality create a comfortable living space.

So, you have a list of the resorts near Mumbai, and now it is all about taking your pick and heading off to a perfect weekend retreat.