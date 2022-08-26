AdCounty Media - Etching History In The Realm Of Digital Marketing

The digital space is swarming with consumers, and establishing a solid digital presence is imperative to reach your target market.

AdCounty Media- Redefining the digital marketing landscape

The more strategic your digital marketing plan, the greater the odds of your product/service getting the most potential buyer. This undeniably is a crucial aspect of the online industry.

The start of the digital marketing era can be traced back to 1993 when the first clickable web banner debuted online. Hotwired, a commercial online magazine, purchased a few banner ads to market and advertised at the time. This marked the beginning of a dynamic and exponentially growing digital industry which integrated several novel technologies to further the marketing objectives.

For AdCounty Media, it all started with a simple vision of tapping into the advertising and publishing sector with a discrete focus on mobile-based marketing. TCS alumnus with unequalled prowess in tech and business, Aditya Jangid, was the mastermind behind this venture. One of the several reasons behind entering this sector was the diverse backgrounds that its founders hailed from. Coming on board with Mr Aditya were Delphin Varghese and Abbhinav Jain, both of whom possess over a decade’s experience in performance marketing. The trio was later accompanied by Kumar Saurav, who has extensive experience handling brand campaigns.

At that point in time, industry experts predicted the industry to grow by 5x. This was reason enough for the founders to begin exploring the possibilities of laying the foundation of AdCounty Media.

The initial investments came from Mr Chandan Garg, the Chairman and Managing Director of Innovana Think Lab (NSE Listed Company). Mr Chandan is an investor in multiple ventures and is a renowned seed funder. He is a rare combination of tech and business mind and is a coder himself.

Innovana takes care of the software and application development facet of the business. They directly provide services to create new applications and enhance the functionality of existing software products. The product portfolio consists of applications & software such as Ad-blocker, Disk Cleanup, Space Reviver, File Opener, Privacy Protector etc. All of these & along with other products have registered their presence and popularity in over 126 countries in 13 different languages.

The company portrays the perfect blend of self-assurance, risk-tolerance, self-discipline, determination, and competitiveness. Challenges have always been an inevitable part of entrepreneurship; for AdCounty, it has been no different. Managing the payment cycle, thriving in a market with cut-throat competition, finding the sweet spot between demand and supply and penetrating the international market are a few of the many hurdles the company surpassed in successfully establishing itself in the industry.

Having established itself as one of the top ten advertising networks in India, the organisation caters to a client base in 20 different nations and has bases in India, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Indonesia, South Africa, Germany, and Romania. The company clocked a 70% YoY growth and witnessed a 100% growth during Covid.

AdCounty envisions a future in which it becomes a product company, expands its clientele, and forms joint ventures or investments with tech start-ups. It considers the intention to broaden its base to more than 50 countries. Future plans of the founders comprise building an in-house DSP, making a 100% shift to programmatic buying, and creating a pool of inventory through apps and websites alongside eyeing a global expansion, particularly in Tier 1 and LATAM.

Taking the reigns of entrepreneurship has always necessitated countless struggles, along with materialising ideas and concepts. The company have always aimed at creating a win-win situation for both the organisation and the client with an undivided focus on providing state-of-the-art solutions.

