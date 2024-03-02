Breaking News
Aseem merchant to produce original content in AME

02 March,2024
The hectic activity at AME , propelled by a passionate and focussed production team , with a mission to deliver cutting edge original content .

Actor / enterpreneur launches his production house AME ( Aseem merchant entertainment pvt ltd  ) with a slate of exciting projects.


The first of the projects TFTNW starring zayed khan , jackieshroff , ritiesh deshmukh , sanjaymishra among others is indias first mockumentry . Feauturing some of bollywoods biggest celebrities slated for release soon.


There is a cute pet  based romcom and a father daughter family  drama in preproduction already.


Heading the content curation at AME is the young and talented Sasha Merchant , who infuses a fresh and youthfull perspective to each project .

The young and dynamic  team at AME , is also presently working on a comedy standup show with the extremely talented Sajid khan “ and another docudrama for a prominent platform . Besides these we hear that an international action drama feature based on a true life hero is also being locked in

Watch this space for exciting developments from this father daughter producer duo.

