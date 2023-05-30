Award-Winning Filmmaker and Actor Harsh Gupta Announces Next Project: "DHARM"

Hailing from Delhi, Harsh Gupta has garnered critical acclaim for his insightful storytelling and ability to shed light on societal challenges.

Renowned filmmaker and actor Harsh Gupta, celebrated for his thought-provoking short films addressing pressing social issues, is thrilled to announce his latest endeavor, "DHARM." This captivating web series delves into the life of an Indian immigrant in America, showcasing a diverse and poignant narrative. The project has already been shot and will be releasing soon!

Hailing from Delhi, Harsh Gupta has garnered critical acclaim for his insightful storytelling and ability to shed light on societal challenges. With previous projects exploring topics such as violence against women, the struggles of a closeted LGBTQ individual, and the depths of depression, Gupta's creative vision has resonated with audiences worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Dharm, Gupta embarks on a new journey, immersing viewers in the experiences and trials faced by Indian immigrants living in America. The series promises a fresh perspective, blending cultural nuances, personal triumphs, and the inherent complexities of pursuing the American dream.

Harsh Gupta shared, "I am thrilled to embark on this new project, Dharm and explore the compelling story of an Indian immigrant in America. Through this web series, I hope to shed light on the unique experiences, struggles, and triumphs faced by individuals who have left their homeland in search of a better life. Dharm will serve as a platform for dialogue and understanding, bringing attention to the rich cultural tapestry and diverse perspectives within the immigrant community. I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase these stories and contribute to a more inclusive and empathetic society."

Boasting a strong and diverse storyline, the series promises to captivate viewers with its compelling characters and engaging narrative. As anticipation for Dharm builds, Harsh Gupta's fans and the industry at large eagerly await the unveiling of this groundbreaking web series.