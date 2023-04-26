Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Bansal Handicraft Launches First E commerce Website ebansalcom

Bansal Handicraft Launches First E-commerce Website - ebansal.com

Updated on: 26 April,2023 12:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Bansal Handicraft, a renowned manufacturer of Sheesham wood furniture, has successfully launched their first e-commerce website - ebansal.com.

Bansal Handicraft Launches First E-commerce Website - ebansal.com


The website offers a wide range of home decor solutions for customers, including furniture for the bedroom, living room, dining room, office, kitchen, garden, and entryway.


The founder of Bansal Handicraft, Mr. Prakash Agarwal, started the company from scratch with just one client and a few staff members. His resolution and dedication to the business led him to see success, and now the baton has been passed to his son, Mr. Sanjay Agarwal, who is a dynamic and visionary leader trained under his father's prominent leadership.



With a strong emphasis on maintaining business ethics and executing new technologies, the father-son duo brings a perfect combination of insightful experience and youthful energy to the company. Under their leadership, Bansal Handicraft has become one of the most trusted brands in the nation.


The newly launched e-commerce website, ebansal.com, is a significant milestone for Bansal Handicraft. The website showcases their wide range of wooden furniture and home decor products, and is designed to provide a seamless and convenient shopping experience for customers.

In addition to offering high-quality products, Bansal Handicraft is also committed to environmental sustainability. The company follows the guidelines of the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) and has a green initiative with the VRIKSH logo on their products and website, reflecting their dedication to saving the planet.

Bansal Handicraft has grown from a small factory in Rajasthan with a few employees to a leading brand with over 100 employees and multiple factories equipped with specialised machines. The company has a strong focus on creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, which has resulted in more than 96% repeated orders from their clients.

Furthermore, Bansal Handicraft has plans to expand their business internationally to countries such as Belgium, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, UK, France, Colombia, and other states. The launch of ebansal.com marks a new chapter for Bansal Handicraft as they strive to bring their products to every corner of the world.

Visit ebansal.com today and explore the exquisite collection of wooden furniture and home decor solutions offered by Bansal Handicraft. Experience the legacy of Bansal Handicraft's craftsmanship and commitment to quality, now just a click away at ebansal.com.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK