Best Astrologer and Numerologist award felicitated to Astrologer Sahu Ji by Anupam Kher at Global Excellence Award

Indore’s best astrologer, Astrologer Saju Ji won the Global Excellence award for best Astrologer and Numerologist in Madhya Pradesh on May 8, 2022.

Astrologer Manoj Sahu with renowned actor Anupam Kher

He was honored with this award by India’s most well-known actor Anupam Kher. He was honored for his outstanding contributions to a variety of services, including Vedic Astrology, KP Astrology, Match Making, Panchang Mahurat, Horoscope, Palm Reading, Numerology, Signature Astrology, Face Reading, Vaastu, Lal Kitab, Gems Astrology, Color Astrology, Name Correction, Mobile Numerology, and others.

Manoj Sahu Ji started his studies and research in astrology and continues to do so. He is so passionate and enthusiastic about the discipline of astrology and numerology which keeps him motivated to learn and practice them more thoroughly. His keen interest drove him to establish his brand, "Astrologer Sahu Ji," in 2009. This trademark was registered in Madhya Pradesh as an Indian private limited company. As a result, he is recognized across the world as the best astrologer in Indore.

Sahu Ji is an astrologer and numerologist one of the best in Indore who provides their clients with astrological research and occult science methodologies. He resolves all forms of difficulties with 99.9% efficacy, including health concerns, marital troubles, school challenges, debt issues, money issues, and problems like a vice.

Astrology Sahu Ji has been awarded more than 100 times at astrological conventions as the Best Astrologer and Numerologist in Madhya Pradesh, India, but the most prominent instance was when Sahu Ji won three awards in a row, including the Xel Global Choice Award 2019 in Delhi with Chief Guests, Bollywood Actor Jackie Shroff and the Pride of Bharat Award 2020 in Delhi with Chief Guests, Bollywood Actor Sunil Shetty, the International Icon Award 2022 in Delhi with Chief Guests, Bollywood actresses, and Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta. And the most recent, Anupam Kher (Padma Bhushan and Padam Vibhushan) awarded the "Best Astrologer and Numerologist in Madhya Pradesh GEA 2022 Award."

Astrologer Sahu Ji stated, "We are happy to accept the GEA Award 2022. We would like to dedicate this honor to our clients, the team of innovators, and all client members who have continually trusted in making this belief a success.” We want to take Astrologer Sahu Ji all over the world to provide a healthy and safe atmosphere for our society via astrological advice."

Sahu Ji has assisted over 2 lakh people, and over 1000 people have learned astrology from him. He helps people with career, marital, and educational issues, among other things. He is an expert at utilizing horoscopes to forecast the future.

Astrologer Sahu Ji, the best astrologer of Indore has a patent backed by science that has received support from the IAF, International Astrology Federations Inc. (USA), and all major Indian astrologers. The government has also certified and approved the Astrologer Sahu Ji brand, ensuring that it is fully secure for individuals and the country. The brand is registered with Start-up India and the IAF portal as a sustainable product.

