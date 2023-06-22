Bringing Globalisation To The Hiring Industry: Gautam Sinha, Co-Founder And CEO, CBREX

In an exclusive conversation, Gautam Sinha, co-founder and CEO, CBREX, talks about the journey of the company and how the platform differs from other marketplaces.

Gautam Sinha, Co-founder and CEO, CBREX

1. Tell us about CBREX.

CBREX is a cloud-based Vendor Management System (VMS) that leverages the strength of staffing agencies empaneled on its platform. It simplifies talent acquisition by connecting enterprises with a large pool of validated global recruiting and staffing agencies. The platform nature of the VMS enables enterprises to quickly move all their existing agencies leading to agency consolidation while making engagement completely digital. Using CBREX, companies can source candidates for full-time and contingent positions anywhere in the world through a single digital interface.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its advanced screening and analytics tools help in improving fill ratios & turn-around times while optimizing cost per hire and improving the productivity of recruiting teams. A single contract with CBREX eliminates the administrative hassles of empanelling agencies or dealing with MSPs.

Till date, vendors on the CBREX platform has placed over 3500 candidates across 30 countries for over 100 customers.

2. What is the USP of CBREX?

We have built CBREX in a way that stands out from the crowd as a whole. Some of our USPs are

1. The digital interface enables companies to engage remotely located recruiting agencies and staffing firms on a marketplace bringing in efficiencies of quality, time, productivity and cost.

2. Using CBREX, companies can hire full-time (permanent) as well as contingent workers (temp)

3. “Ready to hire” talent available at scale in any part of the world, at the click of a button

We have created a one-stop shop for all those companies who are looking at a smoother and quicker turnaround time on hiring.

3. What are your growth and expansion plans? Any plans of expanding your portfolio?

We have been fairly active in the US market and will be putting more focus there. We are also seeing potential for growth in Dubai with higher penetration within India. The company is aiming for a 4-5x growth in revenues over the next year. We aim to target industries like Healthcare, Pharma, Industrial Automation, and more. These will be a part of our expansion plan in the next year.

4. How the platform works?

When we were creating CBREX, one aspect we kept in mind was creating a user-friendly platform for recruiters and enterprises. Enterprises register on CBREX and post their open requisitions on the platform. Once the job gets posted, the inflow of candidate profiles that is passed on to the enterprise recruiters undergo three levels of screening:

1. The first level of screening happens when the machine learning algorithm matches your open requisition to the right verified vendors based on their skills/domain expertise.

2. The second level of candidate screening is done by the vendors themselves after they accept your job mapped to them. They will screen based on the Sourcing Guidelines & Screening Questions specific to the job.

3. The third level of screening is done by the platform itself by generating ‘Fit Scores’ based on how relevant this candidate profile is for the vacant job. Only fit scores above 90% are passed on to the enterprises.

Because enterprises are able to engage with multiple agencies on a single interface, managing vendors becomes simplified and streamlined.