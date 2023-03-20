Dekoraakar, A Premier Residential Construction Company In North East India, Sets Sights On 4.5 Cr Revenue In FY 23-24

Boishal Bikash Baruah, the visionary founder of DekorAakar, is a highly skilled civil engineering graduate with an impressive track record in top multinational construction firms.

DekorAakar: A Hassle-Free Path to Building Your Dream Home

A leading residential construction company in North East India, DekorAakar, stands out for its unparalleled expertise in building construction, interior designing, architectural and structural designing. The brand's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service at reasonable rates has garnered them widespread acclaim, cementing its position as a well-known name in the industry.

Since its inception in December 2021, DekorAakar has eyed a meteoric rise, owing to the visionary leadership of dynamic and enterprising young founders. The brand has generated a revenue of 32 lakhs in just 4 months and 2.1 cr in FY 22-23. They are aiming to meet a target of 4.5 cr in FY 23–24 going forward.

Boishal Bikash Baruah, the visionary founder of DekorAakar, is a highly skilled civil engineering graduate with an impressive track record in top multinational construction firms. His passion for delivering exceptional results and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction make him a true industry leader. Bibek Bachan Baruah, the co-founder, is a socially conscious math master's degree holder who brings a fresh perspective to the company. He actively participates in community-based initiatives, ensuring that the brand remains grounded in its values and principles. Rahul Momtajul Sarkar, the Chief Operating Officer, comes with 15 years of experience in the construction and interior design industry. With an impressive portfolio of successful projects for some of the biggest names in the business, Rahul brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the table. Together, this dynamic trio is driving the brand's success, leading the way in the competitive residential construction market.

With a strong presence in North East India, particularly in Assam, the brand is dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of homeowners by providing dream homes that are meticulously crafted by a team of highly skilled artisans using exceptional design techniques and an unwavering dedication to quality. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies, the brand ensures that every construction process is not only optimized for cost-effectiveness but also offers homeowners an unparalleled level of autonomy, with extensive control over the choice of materials and design elements that go into their residential projects.

DekorAakar aspires to provide premium homes that satisfy customers' needs while upholding the highest standards of customer service by utilizing their world-class team, streamlined procedures, and cutting-edge technology. The brand’s goal is to lead the residential construction industry in the region by establishing strategic partnerships, cultivating local talent, and investing in skills development.

The website of DekorAakar provides unique exposure to both current and potential clients, facilitating a quick inquiry procedure. The instant quotation feature on their website makes it easier for customers to select the building materials they require for their projects.

DekorAakar is a brand that represents sophistication and elegance. The team of qualified experts is committed to offering its clients customized solutions that meet their needs and surpass their expectations. From state-of-the-art design techniques to the use of the latest technologies, DekorAakar's commitment to excellence is unmatched. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, the brand has established itself as a reliable name in North East India’s residential construction market.

DekorAakar believes that building a home should be a hassle-free and enjoyable experience. The brand offers a range of services, from design to construction, that are uniquely tailored to its client's individual needs. With its innovative approach, DekorAakar ensures that every project is delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest possible standard. So, whether you're looking to build a new home or renovate an existing one, DekorAakar will be a perfect choice.

