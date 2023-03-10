Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to Boost Economic Growth, Real Estate in Delhi-NCR, Sohna, Gurugram

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a 1350 km-long spectacular engineering marvel that seamlessly connects Delhi to Mumbai, extending across 1500 hectares. It is the longest expressway in India and one of the most advanced roadway projects.

Credited to: Sunil Sisodiya, Founder and Chairman, Geetanjali Homestate

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway stretches across regions such as Gurugram, Sohna, Alwar, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, and Surat, among others.

Apart from reducing travel time between the financial capital and the national capital, the expressway is also expected to strengthen the economy of its regions. Industry experts have anticipated that the real estate sector will capitalise on this opportunity, and the market may see the realty sector as a rising star.

A Strong Push to the Real Estate Business

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will offer concrete growth to the real estate market by providing a designated landscape for developing warehousing, logistic space, residential, and commercial projects.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway region has become a lucrative opportunity for the real estate sector due to the growing demand for properties with strong social infrastructure. This is unfolding an exciting chapter of realty businesses.

The expressway project will pave a groundbreaking path backed by strong, accessible, and sustainable infrastructure in the regions it comprises. Most of these regions are mostly tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Sohna, Alwar, Ratlam, and others.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway region will see a pool of investment opportunities in developing business clusters, residential properties, retail, malls, hospitals and educational institutes.

The Rise of the Hospitality Sector Hand-in-Hand with the Real Estate Sector

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has covered a lot of tourist spots including Ranthambhor, Keoladeo, and Sariska national parks as well as historic cities such as Ajmer and Jaipur. This is an opportunity for the hospitality and tourism industry to grow. The rise of the hospitality industry will be backed by the real estate sector.

Building unparalleled and sustainable structures to meet the need and demands of visitors, the interlinking of the two different sectors will bring economic growth to the region.

The Emergence of Smart Cities in tier-2 & 3 Cities

The development of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has provided leverage to the tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The Expressway region will see the rise of smart cities as these cities offer palpable ground to attract investors, businesses, and residents. The major reason is the smooth connectivity and accessibility to metro cities like Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai due to the expressway project.

Additionally, the region offers ample open space, greenery, and a sustainable environment, providing a healthy lifestyle for its residents. The development of infrastructure and smooth transportation will improve the overall landscape of business and living conditions, driving growth for the real estate industry.

Sohna, Gurugram; The Next-Big Realty Hub

The Gurugram region has recently become a focal point for the development of new expressways. Sohna, located in Gurgaon, serves as the entry point of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This strategic location lends Sohna more pivotal ground and marks it as a prominent city in the region.

There has been an increase in demand for mid-segment, luxury, and ultra-luxury residential projects in Sohna. The region is expected to soon become comparable to the Cyber hub and Golf Course of Gurugram, in terms of development and infrastructure.

To Sum Up

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has become a hot spot for the real estate sector, and there are various key points where real estate can capitalize on the opportunity. The Delhi-NCR and Gurugram region are expected to become the next big realty hub with new business and residential properties. In the tier-2 and tier-3 cities, demand for warehouses for retail and e-commerce is projected to grow.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to provide a boost to the real estate sector and foster economic development in the region.

