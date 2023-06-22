Divena: Crafting Sustainable Fashion with Love and Inclusivity

Divena, born from the parent company – Dudani Retail Pvt Ltd, was brought to life in 2015 by the visionary power couple.

Founded in 2015 by Charu Dudani and Akshay Dudani, Divena is an ethnic fashion brand that aims to create captivating and sustainable fashion for individuals of all sizes, including plus sizes. With the name "Divena" symbolizing blessings for the diva within, the power couple embarked on a mission to offer sustainable fashion as a blessing for everyone. Rejecting the general notion of fashion being limited to specific genres or sizes, Divena embraces size inclusivity as a core value. Today, the brand has garnered recognition and serves delighted customers through various online platforms, including Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Amazon, Flipkart, Ajio, and its website Divenaworld, offering diverse ethnic wear options for women in India and beyond.

Charu & Akshay – The strength of Divena

Charu, a fashion enthusiast and co-founder, brings her experience in Designing & Modeling coupled with a deep passion for fashion and styling. Akshay Dudani, the co-founder and CEO, complements the team with his strong business acumen and leadership skills.

Together, their diverse backgrounds and unwavering dedication have propelled the brand to new heights of success. Today, the brand recognizes as a renowned premium brand for ethnic wear and a top manufacturer of women's apparel. With their combined expertise, Charu and Akshay have created a fashion haven that celebrates individuality and style.

Vision, Mission and Beliefs

Divena is on a mission to constantly evolve and bring forth exceptional products that help create desired looks for all. Recently, the brand expanded its range to include Millennial Men with a premium ready-to-wear men's brand. Kids wear brands called “Divena Kids” and COSSE, an exclusive premium skincare range. Aspiring to be a leading global manufacturer, Divena envisions a world where everyone's lives get enriched. The brand strongly believes every woman deserves to feel beautiful and confident in her skin. Divena World is committed to offering the finest ethnic wear while embracing women of all body types. Empowering women to embrace their cultural heritage, Divena's unique and stunning collection of women's ethnic wear enables self-expression through fashion.

Products and USPs

Divena, rooted in the beautiful pink city of India, Jaipur, embraces the essence of traditional craftsmanship, infusing love and perfection into each meticulously crafted piece. With an unwavering commitment to the highest quality, every product gets thoughtfully designed with great attention to detail. Divena's creations exude a contemporary flair while retaining the timeless charm of Indian ethnic wear, ensuring that modern women can both look and feel their absolute best.

Celebrating the vibrant diversity of Indian culture, Divena offers an exquisite collection of ethnic wear for women, catering to different occasions, including weddings, festivals, and everyday wear. Size inclusivity is at the heart of the brand, ensuring that all body types are embraced and celebrated. From traditional designs to modern twists on classics, Divena is the ultimate destination for women seeking to adorn themselves in the finest Indian ethnic wear.

The brand offers a beautiful selection of traditional and contemporary styles, Kurtas & Kurtis, Suits, Lehengas, Ethnic Dresses, Co-ord Sets, and tops and tunics, all beautifully designed to cater to every body type.

Divena stands as a beacon of sustainable fashion, embracing diversity and size inclusivity. With their captivating ethnic wear collection and unwavering commitment to quality, Divena has carved a niche in the fashion industry, empowering individuals to express their unique style and feel confident in their skin.