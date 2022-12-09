Dr. Geetendra Singh announces the start of an exclusive online batch for students preparing for NEET exams

Recently, on November 30th, 2022, Biomentors Founder- Dr. Geetendra Singh officially announced the move to start an exclusive online batch for the students of government schools who aspire to prepare for the NEET exam.

New Delhi (December 9th, 2022):- Recently, on November 30th, 2022, Biomentors Founder- Dr. Geetendra Singh officially announced the move to start an exclusive online batch for the students of government schools who aspire to prepare for the NEET exam. The decision was announced by Dr. Geetendra Singh during an event ‘Career Guidance Symposium’ which was organised at the Government School for Excellence situated in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. More than 600 students were present at the event to hear Dr. Singh who was invited as a Speaker to address the students.

The main objective of organising the event was to educate students on a plethora of issues related to Career Guidance which also involved relevant topics like ‘How to choose a career?’, ‘How to overcome obstacles in life?’, ‘Why is the age of a student crucial?’, ‘How can students influence the world to bring a positive change?’, ‘What is the importance of passion in life?’ and ‘How does success come through a process?’. Dr. Geetendra Singh, the founder of Biomentors, talked briefly about these topics and also cleared the doubts of several students. Post addressing the students present there, he was felicitated by the management of Government School for Excellence for his incredible work in the realm of Education.

Talking about the event, Dr. Geetendra Singh, the founder of Biomentors stated, “It was an honour for me to have been invited to address the students, who, I believe are the future of India. I would also like to thank the management at Government School for Excellence for organising the event as these types of events are essential for the decision making process of students. I was so full of joy witnessing the students full of energy and enthusiasm regarding their career. I have also wanted to elevate the students, particularly the ones who comes from a not so financial background and for the same, I was happy to announce that we, at the Biomentors, are going to start an exclusive online batch for the students of government schools who aspire to prepare for the NEET exam. This will indeed help students who have the ability to make it big but often find it difficult due to financial constraints.”

The announcement of starting an exclusive online batch for the students of government schools who aspire to prepare for the NEET exam by Dr. Geetendra Singh was applauded by the students present there. Dr. Singh also shared some insights about the move and stated that this two year batch will commence from 1st April for NEET 2025 exams and Biomentors will take students of Class XI and every government school will get 10 free admission seats upon the recommendation from the principal of the school. He further stated that this course is worth INR 1 Lakh and after the selection of a particular student in NEET, Biomentors will also provide scholarships to the financially weaker eligible students for MBBS course. Biomentors, through this move, aims to take 10000 admission in this course from all across India.

About Biomentors

Biomentors is one of India's top NEET preparation centres incepted by Dr. Geetendra Singh who also is the President of a National Level NGO, Bharti Society, apart from being the CEO of the Biomentors. Founded in 2008, Biomentors is well known for its distinctive teaching methodology that enables brilliant minds to reach unachievable heights. They assist students easily pass the most challenging medical entrance test, NEET, by combining cutting-edge technology with holistic teaching approaches. Since 2017, more than 14500 MBBS candidates have been chosen via online Biomentors classes at various government medical colleges and Dr. Geetendra Singh, a renowned physician, also spends INR 1 Crore each year in welfare programs and he further plans to raise the number to INR 5 Crores with an intention to provide education to marginalised sections of the society.

