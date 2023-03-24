Former IAS Ved Prakash Reigniting Hindu New Year Tradition, Thousands Gathered To Participate

Hinduism is a religion that is deeply rooted in tradition and culture, and one of the most important events on its calendar is the Hindu New Year, known as Chaitra Nav Varsh.

This year, the grand celebration of Chaitra Nav Varsh took place at Gwarighat Jabalpur, and was organised by Ex IAS and Ex municipal corporation commissioner of Jabalpur Shri Ved Prakash.

The celebration began with the sound of the shankhnaad, a traditional conch shell instrument used to herald the start of important events. This was followed by the offering of water (ardh) to the rising sun, a ritual that is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune in the coming year. Sanskrit scholars then conducted the Swastiwachan, a traditional prayer that calls for blessings and protection from the gods.

A number of Hindu priests, including Mahamandleshwar Akhileshwaranad and Narsinghdas Maharaj, came together for the event. They were felicitated by Shri Ved Prakash, through his foundation Lakshyabhedi. The priests led a procession of Mahaarti, a devotional song that is sung in praise of the gods. The celebration concluded with the beautiful sound of the shehnai and kirtan by representatives of the Isckon temple.

Shri Ved Prakash, who organised the event, took an oath that he would continue to celebrate the Hindu New Year and not fall into the trap of the western narrative. He emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Hindu culture and tradition, and expressed his hope that more people would join him in this endeavour.

The grand celebration of Chaitra Nav Varsh at Gwarighat Jabalpur was a massive event that drew in people from all over the city and beyond. Thousands of people gathered to witness the auspicious start of the Hindu New Year and to participate in the various rituals and prayers that were conducted.

Shri Ved Prakash, the man behind the event, is a well-known figure in Jabalpur. During his term as municipal commissioner, he brought about major developmental changes in the city, which included the Smart City project, the Waste to Energy plant at Kathonda, the freeing of left turns at busy squares, and the creation of beautiful urban spaces like Bhawartal Garden and the Gollua Lake revival project.

He also placed a strong emphasis on environmental conservation, which led to the Dumna Nature Reserve Project, the second-largest urban forest in the country. Shri Ved Prakash created access for the public through a cycling trail that allowed people to interact with wildlife while also preserving the forest.

Furthermore, Shri Ved Prakash spearheaded the Swachh Bharat mission in Jabalpur, which led to the city's cleanliness today. His efforts have been widely appreciated by the citizens of Jabalpur, and his foundation, Lakshyabhedi, continues to work towards promoting and preserving Hindu culture and tradition in the city.

The Chaitra Nav Varsh celebration was a testament to Shri Ved Prakash's dedication to the city and its people. The event not only celebrated the start of the Hindu New Year but also served as an opportunity to showcase the city's rich cultural heritage and traditions. It was a proud moment for the citizens of Jabalpur to see their city being celebrated in such a grand way, and it was all thanks to the efforts of Shri Ved Prakash and his team.