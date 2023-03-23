Growing Skincare Brands To Look Forward To In 2023

Additionally, all bottles and the raw material used to make the bottles are made from 100% recyclable plastics.

1. Ohria Ayurveda

The newest trend is traditional Ayurveda, and Ohria Ayurveda has dominated this market by combining traditional expertise-based ayurvedic skincare with a luxurious touch. This Delhi-based skincare brand was established by Rajni Ohri in 2018. Its products rapidly gained notoriety thanks to their high efficacy and opulent packaging, which offer a fully sensorial skincare experience. The Founder, Rajni, holds certifications in Ayurveda, aromatherapy, and yoga. Rajni herself chooses and gets all-natural herbs from all over India to create the best formulations, drawing on her extensive knowledge of tens of thousands of years-old self-care recipes based on herbs, flowers, essential oils, and other plant extracts. The company currently holds a lot of prestigious awards, including Vogues' finest homegrown brand and many others.

2. Qurez

Qurez, a Peta-Certified beauty brand, aims to break the pseudo-beauty standards and aware its customers that beauty is innate and comes in different versions.

'Be You. Feel Beautiful. Stay Confident.' is the brand's motto, and it tries to help customers with their common beauty concerns by offering formulations free of toxins like paraben, phthalate, OMC, Oxybenxone, Benzophenone, homosalate, etc.

The ethos of "CUSTOMER FIRST" is ingrained in the company. All their clean and vegan skincare formulations resulted from product suggestions and learning about the common issues faced by their customers. They even have a reputation for actively seeking customer input to improve formulations to match their customers' tastes. Their recent releases of Qurez Mattifying Tinted Sunscreen SPF50 and Qurez Oil-Free Hydrating Moisturizer, reformulated in response to customer feedback, serve as examples of their customer-centric approach.

The women-operated brand takes pride in its sustainable approach towards the planet with its minimal use of plastic packaging and plastic-free shipping policy.

3. Shat Pratishat

Shat Pratishat is a chemical-free skincare and haircare brand that makes products from 100% Natural Ingredients without Synthetic Chemicals. True to the philosophy, the brand has been named Shat Pratishat, literally meaning 100%.

The brand's strength comes from its knowledge of natural ingredients and their precise scientific formulations. They make rich and mesmerising fragrance blends using quality essential oils. They use aloe vera as a foundation to create pure, potent products, which are grown at their farms under organic conditions to provide unmatched purest quality.

ShatPratishat offers Face Cream, Body Lotion, Face Masks, Cold Pressed oils, and one-of-its-kind product Liquid Powder. It has found the perfect balance between authentic pricing and high-end quality in the 250–400 rupee category. Since it was introduced in January last year, 10,000+ customers have praised and adored it, choosing Nature over toxic chemicals.

4. Pallava Organics

Pallava Organics is an internationally certified Indian cosmetic brand that offers a range of natural and organic personal care and beauty products. The brand is truly inspired by time-tested Ayurvedic principles. Its mission is to provide customers with natural and effective solutions that promote healthy and glowing skin and hair. The products are made using high-quality natural ingredients, such as plant extracts, essential oils, and botanicals, and are free from synthetic fragrances, preservatives, and artificial colours.

The company offers a wide range of skincare, body care and hair care products which are certified organic by Ecocert, France, as per COSMOS Organic standards and Australian certified toxic free. All the products are cruelty-free and vegan & provide sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. Pallava looks forward to launching age-old classical ayurvedic beauty formulations in the coming months as it seeks to carve its own niche in the market.

5. Bubble Farm

Bubble Farm is an innovative and modern brand that has created an impressive range of products that combines traditional recipes with recent technological formulations.

We, as a brand, truly cater to our customers by offering natural and chemical-free ingredients. With our products, you can be sure that you're getting the best of both worlds. We keep our roots behind while still catching up with the latest trends.

Our products range from skincare to hair care and have something for everyone.

6. Nuskaa

Nuskaa is a brand that focuses majorly on creating organic products, the ingredients of which are naturally and organically sourced and combined in such a manner that they provide maximum benefit to individuals. Talk about acne, pimples, pigmentation, blemish, open pores, acne breakouts, ugly dark spots, and uneven skin tone, and there is no such concern that cannot be healed with Nuskaa products. Our hot-selling products are No Marks Skin Pack, 100% Pure Double Distilled Rose Water, Dark Circle Night Applicator & Kumkumadi Magical Night Serum.

7. Minature Herbals

Founded in 2017 by an Indian entrepreneur, Sunil Jain, MINATURE strives to introduce ancient Ayurveda-inspired beauty remedies to the modern world with its 100% natural & herbal beauty products in their raw forms. Its product range includes herbal powders, fruit peels, flower powders, and cosmetic clay. It also caters to its customer’s herbal health and hair care requirements in the form of powders and supplements. MINATURE’s product range is a testament to the excellent quality of its nature-inspired vegan ingredients. It serves its customers across the globe through its website & Amazon, and in India, through Amazon, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, and Planet Health.

8. Ashba Botanics

In India, there is still a lack of awareness of the RIGHT way to wear curly hair. “We have to stop following the straight hair routine that we had been taught since our childhood, to brush and tame hair down,” says Asha Barrak, Founder of Ashba Botanics.

Ashba Botanics focuses on products that are naturally derived, clean, 100% vegan, cruelty-free, safe & free from harsh ingredients like sulphates & silicones to provide curlies with international quality products in India. “We do a microbiology test once we receive the ingredient and make sure it is up to the quality and passes the required parameters,” Asha adds.

Additionally, all bottles and the raw material used to make the bottles are made from 100% recyclable plastics.

9. The Dewy Skin

Curiosity and self-care were the two major factors behind "The Dewy Skin" formation, says Pooja, the brand's co-founder. Having started the journey with plant-based products, The Dewy Skin continues to be innovative with its approach by now making headway into marine-based products and becoming the flagbearer of the latest skincare trends in India.

Water makes up 60% of the human body, so to flourish it, we need something that can naturally maintain a balance. This pushed Pooja to learn how marine elements, mainly algae and microalgae, can lead to superior skincare solutions. Marine actives are highly compatible with the human body, offering a wealth of benefits for skin health and anti-ageing. With high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, amino acids and minerals, they provide nourishment, hydration, and protection against sun damage.

To achieve the coveted natural dewy look, it is crucial to incorporate disciplined skincare routines into your daily regimen. With the help of "The Dewy Skin's" innovative approach, it just became super easy to do so!

10. Lawm from the hills

Lawm from the hills debuted as Fai in 2021 and later rebranded to Lawm in November 2022. Lawm means Joy in Mizo, thus translating into Joy from the Hills. It's a Mizoram-based brand that focuses on getting your skincare basics right with affordable yet effective skincare products, and ever since its launch, it has done just that. Drawing inspiration from its hometown, the beautiful hills of Mizoram, the brand has 4 products - a cleanser, two facial oils, and a sunscreen. Their initial launch of two products - the low pH hydrating cleanser and Sunshield has attained a favourite place among many skincare routines.