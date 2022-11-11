Indigo Global School - A new era of schooling

The school education sector has been relying on franchisees to a great extent, and there have been many players in the market to provide the franchisee.

The past few months have fundamentally changed the education landscape. Schools are relying on a constructive change in unprecedented ways, shining a light on the fact that solutions that were once “good enough” for learning no longer meet the bar.

The school leaders are clueless about facing daily operational challenges. The school’s problems are related to Academics, Co Academics, Sports, Discipline, Values, Skills Activities, Behavioural and emotional issues, Music, and most importantly, branding, marketing, and increasing revenues for the school.

Most of the time, the franchisers are unsure what solution is to be given and come in No Listening Mode. A great silence is everywhere. To support the education leaders, to promote the mission and vision of school promoters, and to increase the revenues for the schools, Academic Experts from all over India came together to find a solution with a 360-degree support-based franchisee – INDIGO GLOBAL SCHOOL.

INDIGO GLOBAL SCHOOL is set to bring a revolution in the field of education. INDIGO GLOBAL SCHOOL is a team of specific experts in sports. It has joined hands with CricKingdom by Rohit Sharma, for music Suresh Wadkar’s Ajivasan Music Academy, dance Shaimak Davar’s Shaimak Dance Academy, for skills Education India and for marketing and branding of the schools Blue Apple – A UK and Dubai Based marketing company and above all to promote values and culture INDIGO GLOBAL SCHOOL has associated with Japanese educator Chiho Nakagawa of the Junior and Senior High School of Kogakuin University, Japan

In a simple way, the school with a franchisee of INDIGO GLOBAL SCHOOL will get support from a team of experts for every issue they face in the school, and the management will get support to increase revenue or to make the school a brand.

The school will rise as a champion once it has a franchisee of INDIGO GLOBAL SCHOOL.