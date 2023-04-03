INVESMEET 2023 The Biggest Stock Market Mega Conclave Organised By INVESMATE - A Second-Time Success In A Row

Kolkata witnessed the biggest stock market mega seminar in Bengali, INVESMEET 2023.

With the purpose of educating people about different financial tools, especially the stock market, INVESMATE arranged INVESMEET 2023 at ICCR, Kolkata on 26th February this year too. INVESMEET 2023 is the biggest mega seminar in Bengali which proved to be a grand success with the participation of more than 300 people from Puruliya, Birbhum, Asansol, Malda and many other remote parts of West Bengal.

The seminar gave the stock market enthusiasts a golden chance to meet the market experts directly and ask them questions face to face. The seminar was graced by representatives from NSE Academy and the market experts like Mr. Sayan Ghosh, Rohitava Mukherjee, Kunal Saha, Santanu Saha, Avishek Mukherjee and Arunava Chatterjee.

The experts threw light on various aspects and secrets of the stock market. The topics covered started from developing professional intraday trading set up to capturing down trends with future trading. It also included an interesting session on trading psychology and financial planning. The founder of INVESMATE Mr. Arunava Chatterjee opened up some secrets to be followed to be a professional trader.

The question-answer session between the students and the distinguished dignitaries was worth enjoying and truly appealing. The thirst for knowing more about the stock market gave enormous feedback to curious learners. The participants got back home with ample knowledge that would make their financial journey easier.

Along with INVESMEET Mega Seminar INVESMATE arranges webinars throughout the year to find solutions for different stock market problems. All these efforts aim to provide the best stock market education to every corner of the country. For its innovative and goal-oriented learning program ideas, it grabbed the reward of the Best Start-Up Ideas for 2022 organised by Kolkata Venture and Bengal Business Council at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. Many media outlets like Zee News, Outlook, Startup Story, Hello Entrepreneurs and Dainik Statesman, Bartaman have appreciated INVESMATE for providing the best stock market courses.

The success journey of INVESMATE was not so easy in the beginning. It started its journey with only 8 students in 2019 with the vision of helping people to understand the significance of acquiring knowledge about the stock market. And soon it shifted to online mode after the dominance of Covid-19. Gradually, its name started to be circulated all around as the most innovative E-Learning Platform providing the best stock market online courses in Bengali. It became one of the trustworthy platforms in West Bengal and Tripura. And now more than 32,000 students have successfully passed from INVESMATE. Within a short span of time, INVESMATE has become the best stock market training institute in Kolkata. And now it has reached every corner of the country through its online courses. It has successfully built up a vast network of stock market learning across the country and proved itself to be one of the best in the domain.

The courses are designed with a market-oriented curriculum that includes Live Market Hour Practice and necessary Practical Knowledge. The courses starting from basic to advanced levels include in-depth knowledge of Cash, Derivatives and Forex Market and thus incurring a detailed understanding of Technical and Fundamental Analysis of different market segments. Every single course is equipping the students with hands-on training and certification opportunities. INVESMATE has achieved collaboration with NSE Academy which enables it to have access to the NSE Smart Simulator, a platform on which the students can practice trades.

Each instructor of INVESMATE holds a NISM/NIFM or MBA in Finance from a reputable business institution in India. They share their ideas and experiences with their students in their own language for better understanding. Trading psychology receives equal focus so that students can confidently approach the market.

INSIGNIA, the complete practical guidance on the stock market is another worth-mentioning initiative from INVESMATE. This premium course is conceived for those people who want to work as a stock market professional and earn regularly from the market. The modules come with high-end services like Life Time Support, Portfolio Check-ups, Premium Research Assistance, One to One Mentorship and many more. Even, those who want to figure out a profound knowledge of mutual funds can blindly get access to these particular courses. The best thing is that the students can get NISM Certification Support.

With all its well-designed learning modules INVESMATE aims at making stock market education easier and more affordable for every market aspirant. As Mr. Arunava Chatterjee, the founder of INVESMATE said during the concluding part of INVESMEET, " Our whole purpose is to deliver learning programs to the participants to suit the market trends and fulfil their financial goals. We are relentlessly working to make stock market the easiest earning option for everyone.” With this idea, INVESMATE is growing fast with its updated & innovative course modules to attain new heights with the sole purpose of making stock market available for all.