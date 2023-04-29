Is Dogecoin (DOGE) a Reliable Investment? Investors Are Flocking to This New Token for 35x Gains

What started as a joke turned out to be one of the most profitable things that came out of 2022.

Dogecoin (DOGE) first emerged on the market in 2013 but rose to fame during 2021-2022. However, the end of 2022 brought a 20% downfall for this digital asset, too, so experts are hesitant about jumping back on the Doge-wagon. Luckily, a new player is entering the game—one with an expectation of returning the investments 35x.

What Is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency used on the blockchain. It utilizes the PoW (Proof-of-Work) method but is more efficient than Bitcoin. For one, it is faster in mining and uses less energy to validate transactions.

It all started as a Twitter joke but soon came to be one of the most profitable cryptos on the market. Dogecoin (DOGE) was created in 2013 as a fork of the currently-not-functional crypto—Luckycoin.

Interestingly, Dogecoin (DOGE) is not a crypto that has a set amount of coins. On the contrary, it is an inflationary coin, meaning that there is no maximum Dogecoin (DOGE) to be mined. Currently, over 139 billion coins are in circulation, and each year, 5 billion additional ones are added.

Is Dogecoin Worth Investing?

With the 2022 crypto market fall, naturally, Dogecoin (DOGE) also saw a decrease—losing over 60% of its previous value. At the time of writing, the current price of the coin is $0.08, with a 2.44% rise in the last 24 hours, and its circulating supply right now is estimated at approximately $12 billion.

However, Dogecoin (DOGE) doesn’t seem to be a good investment opportunity, as deemed by experts. The main reason is that Dogecoin (DOGE) is a highly volatile crypto—even more than compared to other cryptos—seeing that it is connected to its popularity.

Namely, as a meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE) mainly bases its volatility on how people interact with it. So far, its historical analysis has shown the same—in moments when Elon Musk praised it, this coin reached an all-time high of $0.7— but when Musk is not raving about Dogecoin it has previously dropped as low as $0.06.

Can Collateral Network (COLT) Outdo the Memecoin?

As a new project on the blockchain, Collateral Network (COLT) has a very bright future. Collateral Network (COLT) is a revolutionary lending platform that uses physical assets like expensive watches or fine wine as collateral to provide loans to borrowers. These assets are essentially backed by a minted NFT, creating the first 100% real-life asset-backed NFT, which is then fractionalised.

Through fractional lending, Collateral Network (COLT) funds the loan and, in turn, gives investors a chance to earn passive income. Collateral Network (COLT) is practically a crowd-lending marketplace created to solve problems like credit accessibility, liquidity, flexibility, and transparency.

Currently in its presale stage, Collateral Network (COLT) saw a 40% increase in the last two weeks. Collateral Network (COLT) goes for $0.014, and the total supply of the coin is 1,400,000,000. Only 91,581,521 tokens remain until the price rises again to $0.0168!

Final Words

Working with a doxxed and experienced team, Collateral Network (COLT) has yet to show the market its true value. Experts believe that Collateral Network (COLT) will easily rise 100x once the coin hits major exchanges. With a plan to first go live on DEX and CEX, don’t wait—grab your share of Collateral Network (COLT) as soon as possible.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”