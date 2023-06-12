Knowledge is the greatest wealth - Ram Govind Das

Addressing the present children, Ram Govind Das said that education is very important for us. It plays a very important role in our life. To work in any field, it is very important to know that field.

Ram Govind Das

Dharavi is considered to be one of the biggest slums in the world. Swami Ramgovind Das reached Dharavi in ​​Mumbai and met the children there. He is the head of the Hari Sharranam Jun organization from Haldwani, Uttarakhand. Well-known for his social and religious works, Swami Ram Govind Das has been helping poor children in education globally.

Today's children are the future of tomorrow. If he studies then only he will move forward. Educated citizens are the biggest capital of any country. Because he can take the country on the path of progress on the strength of his education and understanding. Education plays a very important role in every person's life.

Education helps us to become successful and good people. Education enhances our knowledge, skill, confidence level and personality. It empowers us intellectually and helps us to deal with problems.

A person with good education becomes a good citizen of the country. “A country can progress well if its citizens are well educated” Overall, education is a process of acquiring knowledge that helps to be successful. There are many benefits of a good education like a good career, better self-confidence and good respect in society.

In Shree Ganapati Pandal located in Dharavi, Ram Govind Das distributed school items to all the children. Before this, Swami Ram Govind Das went to Siddhi Vinayak temple and prayed.

