Lights, Robots, Action: Bollywood Stars Embrace PHN Techno Lab's Affordable Practical Tech Education

When Bollywood and Marathi film industry stars unite to promote an educational revolution, it's a clear sign that something extraordinary is happening.

At the grand inauguration of PHN Techno Lab, popular celebrities from the entertainment world came together to lend their support and advocate for tech-savvy education from a young age. With affordable pricing and comprehensive training, PHN Techno Lab aims to empower students and ignite their passion for robotics and technology.

The launch event, held at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, saw the presence of renowned personalities from both Bollywood and the Marathi film industry. While actors Boman Irani, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Ankush Chaudhari were among the attendees, their support went beyond mere appearances. They expressed their excitement and enthusiasm for the PHN Techno Lab initiative, recognizing its potential to open doors to endless possibilities for young minds.

Boman Irani, known for his versatile performances, highlighted the significance of providing such a wonderful platform to school students. He emphasized that PHN Techno Lab would undoubtedly spark curiosity and passion for robotics, nurturing a new generation of tech enthusiasts.

Genelia Deshmukh, not only an accomplished actress but also a parent, shared her perspective on the initiative. She expressed her joy and satisfaction in witnessing the transformational power of PHN Techno Lab. As she aptly put it, robotics is undeniably the future, and this ground-breaking lab creates opportunities for our young minds to explore, innovate, and shape the future.

Sonalee Kulkarni, another prominent figure from the Marathi film industry, conveyed her admiration for Mr. Pradip Narayankar, the Founder and Director of PHN Technology Pvt. Ltd. She commended his inspiring journey and unwavering dedication to society. Sonalee firmly believed that the lab would empower students to reach new heights in the world of technology, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive.

Actor Ankush Chaudhari, known for his versatile roles, enthusiastically expressed his delight in being part of the PHN Techno Lab launch event. He conveyed his excitement for future collaborations with PHN Techno Lab, as he firmly believed in the power of education to drive positive change and create a brighter future.

Amidst the presence of Bollywood and Marathi stars, the esteemed Member of Rajya Sabha and Former HRD and IB Minister, Shri Prakash Javadekar Ji, graced the occasion with his video message. Mr. Javadekar Ji emphasized the affordability and well-designed robotics lab setup provided by PHN Techno Lab. His support not only validated the initiative but also highlighted the government's commitment to advancing education and nurturing the aspirations of the younger generation.

PHN Techno Lab stands out for its comprehensive approach to education. By offering affordable pricing and expert training, the lab ensures that students from diverse backgrounds can access and benefit from the world of robotics and technology. Students will have the opportunity to develop crucial skills, such as coding and project implementation, within their school curriculum, preparing them for the future job market and academic pursuits.

The lab offers a comprehensive syllabus designed by IIT Alumni industry experts. This provides a hands-on learning approach that enables students to apply their knowledge directly within their schools. Engaging in three projects annually, students gain practical experience and cultivate their problem-solving skills, fostering a mindset of innovation and creativity. Additionally, PHN Techno Lab organizes various competitions that allow students to showcase their talents and collaborate with peers, creating a vibrant and dynamic learning environment.

Safety is a paramount concern at PHN Techno Lab. The impeccable design of the robotics labs, coupled with state-of-the-art infrastructure and safety protocols, ensures a secure environment for students to explore and experiment with confidence. The lab's commitment to student well-being enables them to push the boundaries of their creativity and innovation without compromising on safety. Over 100+ schools in Maharashtra have embraced the implementation of robotic labs for 5 years.

With registration already underway, schools have the opportunity to join this transformative journey. By becoming part of PHN Techno Lab, schools can provide their students with a cutting-edge robotics lab setup and comprehensive training, fostering a culture of technological excellence. Interested schools can register through below following channels:

Email: technolab@phntechnology.com

Enquiry Link: https://www.phntechnolab.com/enquiry