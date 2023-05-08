Meet Mradul Mishra: The Volleyball Pro, Coach, and Founder of Digital Leaf Marketing with a 1.1M Instagram Following

Mradul has received numerous awards for his passion and commitment to both marketing and sports. He presently serves as the brand ambassador for FIT INDIA, a government of India program that promotes health and fitness.

Mradul Mishra

With over 1.1 million Instagram followers, 13,000 LinkedIn followers, and 12,000 Facebook followers, Mradul Mishra, a 23-year-old from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, is a well-known figure in the sports and marketing industries. With a massive social media following, he interacts with his audience on social media by using these platforms to share his knowledge, experiences, and ideas with his followers.

Mradul has established a name for himself in both the volleyball and marketing industries as a national-level player and coach. His influence extends beyond the sports and marketing sectors.

Mradul's journey started in volleyball when he was the school team captain. Following his selection, he participated in college tournaments and national-level competitions before being named to the district and state teams. Additionally, he had the honor of competing for his university in the All India University competition. Mradul's abilities and diligence were acknowledged when he was chosen to serve as the ASISC Volleyball Tournament's (SGFI) head coach. But after a while, he decided to try something new and he started using the internet to expand his reach and power.

He obtained certifications from Google, Amazon, and Microsoft in digital marketing, and he eventually attained the title of Certified Marketing Expert on LinkedIn. Mradul established his own marketing company, Digital Leaf Marketing, using his newly acquired knowledge and abilities. This company has worked with brands like Realme, LG, IQOO, Samsung, Amazon, PUMA, Fasttrack, and FireBoltt.

Mradul has received numerous awards for his passion and commitment to both marketing and sports. He presently serves as the brand ambassador for FIT INDIA, a government of India program that promotes health and fitness. He was recognized as the Best Rising Star in 2021 by Chennai-based digital marketing firm Social Beat.

Mradul credited his upbringing and the assistance of his family and friends in an interview with his accomplishment. He was aware of the obstacles he had to overcome to pursue his aspirations, yet he was unfazed by them. He thinks that the secret to success is perseverance, discipline, and consistency.

The transformation of Mradul Mishra from a volleyball player to a prosperous marketing entrepreneur is proof of the value of tenacity and dedication. His accomplishments have inspired many, and he is an inspiration to young people who want to be business owners and athletes.

Visit his Instagram at: http://www.instagram.com/mradul_mishra

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/mradulmishra

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/mradul.mishra.7