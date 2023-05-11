Must have Accessories in your Wardrobe this Summer!

While summer is a perfect time to wear your boldest and brightest clothes, it also means choosing the right accessory to elevate the overall look.

From dainty jewellery and boho beach bags to embellished footwear and designer belts, these are some must-haves for your capsule wardrobe. And to boost your style quotient this season, we bring to you the trendiest brands to choose from!

Nihiraa

“Newly found treasure” is precisely what Nihiraa means to the founder, Aayushi Agarwal

Bakliwal. It is more than just an accessory to her; it’s the language of love and expression of art which she wishes to translate through Nihiraa. Born in Jaipur, the city known for marrying Indian culture with modern experiences, Nihiraa strives to create the same balance in its designs. With the midas touch of local karigars, they bring to you tarnish-free contemporary designs made in Brass/Silver with semi-precious stones and plated in gold.

These stunning earrings are absolute essentials for all your summer looks; be it for brunches, vacations, dinner soirees or cocktail get-togethers. They are an awesome gifting curation for your favourite girlies as well!

Instagram: @nihiraa_india

Muse It

Muse It is a brand where fashion meets affordability. Dhwni Singhvi- the founder, believes that women should be able to step out in style without breaking the bank. From everyday flats to statement heels their collection has a style preference for every occasion. It is a perfect blend of trendy pastel hues with sleek, modern designs that creates a unique and captivating style.

The Ice It flats from their summer collection has a very fresh and playful vibe. Be it a summer beach look or a dance party, Muse It’s footwear combination of unique shapes and patterns is a must-have in your wardrobe!

Instagram: @museit_ds

Mindful Vibing

Mindful Vibing is one of India's most loved polymer clay jewellery brands, where each jewel is artistically crafted to express emotions. During covid, Kriti - the founder and artist at Mindful Vibing left her IT job and decided to pursue her love for arts in order to practise mindfulness. Kriti solely crafts all the pieces making sure the jewellery is lightweight, durable and intricate. Every statement piece has a plethora of customisations, making it even more personal.

Their modern and sassy, intricately crafted Rainbow polymer clay earrings are the best choice for you to stand out in a crowd. Amp up your summer look by pairing these with your favourite attire and be the trendsetter this summer. These can be custom made as well in different colours to suit your overall style!

Instagram: @mindfulvibing

Boundless Statements

According to Shilpi Tuli, the creative head and founder of Boundless Statements- Boundless is a brand that has no boundaries. “Structured Chaos” that’s how she describes her artwork, be it jewellery or art. A student from J.J.School of Arts, Shilpi started her own brand at the age of 43. Her brand has been a part of several pop-ups like The Lil Flea, Kala Ghoda Art Festival, and The Vintage Garden and they supply ceramic jewels to Vikram Phadnis as well for his store Adhvan in Goa. Shilpi’s jewellery is her take on the age old ceramics which is associated with tableware and every piece is created exclusively with no multiple designs.

The beautiful summer nights with bursts of clouds and stars are what inspired her to create this piece and should definitely be on your radar this summer.

Instagram: @boundless_statements

Wear Your Style

Wear Your Style is a hand-crafted bag brand that aims to develop fashion accessories that are uniquely blended with ethnic designs, vibrant colours and sustainable materials. Each bag is made with vegan leather and handwoven fabrics in bold and bright hues, making them the perfect accessory for adding a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe. The unique designs are not only eye-catching but also eco-friendly which makes you feel good about your purchase. Their collection includes trendy and boho sling bags, backpacks, totes, duffle bags and much more.

Their Cotton Candy Bucket Bag is a uniquely designed bag, embellished with vibrant pom-poms and tassels making it one of their best-sellers this season.

Instagram: @wearyourstyle20

The Frou Frou Studio

The Frou Frou Studio is a footwear and accessories label that creates handcrafted shoes with contemporary designs and techniques. Their focus is on surface ornamentation and modern artistic techniques, providing customers with elegant and comfortable footwear that embodies their unique style.

Get ready to charm everyone with the Isadora Charm Heels! These beauties are all about the details, with delicate pearls and chains adorning the powder pink finish. Inspired by a semi-western slit dress, these heels are the perfect accessory for any pool party. And they didn't forget about comfort – a toe strap and an extra detachable strap have been added for a customizable, elevated look. Slip into these heels and get ready to turn heads this summer!

Instagram: @thefroufroustudio

Bloome

Bloome is a timeless jewellery brand that offers a wide range of pieces to suit any occasion. Their collection includes minimal as well as classic statement pieces, making it easy to find something that fits your personal style. From elegant earrings and rings to stunning necklaces and bracelets, they have it all! Also known for their one-of-a-kind designs, their handmade floral resin jewellery collection is a must-have in your wardrobe.

Don't miss out on their Luna and Khloe necklaces, which look best when layered together. With their waterproof and sweatproof properties, these pieces are sure to become staples in your summer wardrobe!

Instagram: @bloome.in

Ornatte

Ornatte is a woman led start up, founded by Vedika Khandelwal. Their potlis and clutches are carefully orchestrated, handmade and designed by a team of experienced designers and skilful local artisans that act as their pillars of strength. The local craftsmanship embraces the uniqueness of every accessory they create and keeps intact our roots. Their collection is elegant, expressive and effortless, aspiring to represent the pinnacle of luxury and assistance.

Their aim is to make you fall in love with the beauty of Indian art while maintaining the flexibility of the accessories to elevate your look on all occasions.

The Sour bag from their summer collection is fun, quirky and playful and is all about adding a refreshing touch to your style this season. It is handcrafted with utmost intricacy and attention to detail and is an absolute crowd pleaser.

Instagram: @ornatte.in

Dusala

Dusala- founded by Sugandha and Shiva Kedia, is known for curating a luxurious collection of stoles, shawls, belts and brooches. They are creatively designed by local artisans with luxurious fabric for a contemporary and elegant look. The pieces are handcrafted with embellishments which speak volumes of pride and perfection.

This summer, accentuate your personality with Dusala’s exclusive pure calf Italian leather belt, a reversible accessory featuring the rich green and magnificent brown combination, making it both versatile and chic. The signature Ram logo buckle is made of alloy, both embedded to suit your resilience and style. The buckle is removable, giving you the choice to express your style.

Instagram: @dusalaindia

Mortantra

Mortantra is an affordable luxury brand that creates handcrafted jewellery with ancient skills and contemporary techniques. The brand makes heritage-inspired jewellery pieces that are rooted in Indian culture. From heavy traditional sets to dainty diamond earrings, they have a wide range of jewels to offer for every occasion. Mortantra will provide you with jewellery that will not only suit the ensemble but will be a proud memory too.

Their faux diamond earrings are a perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. The dainty floral charms add a touch of elegance and amp up every look. This versatile pair of earrings can be worn for summer brunches, cocktail parties, wedding festivities and also as a part of your everyday routine.

Instagram: @mortantra