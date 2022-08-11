Nahid Hasan Munna's Education life, Books and Educational App - Nahid24

Nahid Hasan Munna is the best writer and favorite teacher for HSC and entrance exam students. He was born on 18 October 2000 in Uttar Durakuti village in the Kishoreganj Upazila of Nilphamari district. His father's name is Md. Monowarul Islam, and his mother's name is Bilkish Begum.

When he studied at Kishoreganj M.L High School in Nilphamari district from 2011-2014, he was the best student in the class. All the teachers loved him very much.

In 2015, he got admission to Border Guard Public School & College, Rangpur. Immediately after admission to college, he started looking for video classes on YouTube about Bengali, English, and ICT. But he was shocked that although there were many video lectures on these subjects, there was no explanatory video class on Bengali poetry on YouTube. Then, thinking about himself and all the students of the country, he started uploading explanatory classes of HSC Bengali poems on YouTube and made a notebook of each lecture.

After joining Rajshahi University in 2018, many students requested him to publish all video classes in book form. Then he wrote Bangla A Plus book for HSC students which is now a best seller in Rokomari. Then he wrote English A+ which will help any weak student of HSC to get A+.

Then he writes Bangla Magic, English Magic, GK Magic, ICT Magic, Written Magic, Model Test Magic, etc for university admission preparation. Students called him 'Magic Sir' as the writing style of every book he wrote was simple and fun.

The Youtube Channel Nahid24 was founded by Nahid Hasan Munna sir and has now become a big family of 2.5 lakh members. Already this platform has reached everyone from the city to the village to the ganj. He dreams that through this Nahid24 all the poor and talented students of the country will get help in all their matters. He further dreams, that because of Nahid24, poor students will never again say that they could not do coaching due to lack of money.

In 2022, His Amazing Educational App Nahid24 is launched on Google Play Store.

Special Features of Nahid24 App :

HSC, admission preparation, and job preparation courses are free. Participating in the subject-wise test for free. Participating in the quiz for free. At the end of the quiz, you will know your position and also know who came 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Model test of all the units of the university admission test for free. All education news like exam routines, syllabuses, circulars, results, etc, are available in this app. This app also provides special suggestions for free.

Nahid24 educational app has been launched in the Google play store with those all the features.

Nahid Hasan Munna hopes that students of all levels will benefit from his Nahid24 educational platform and the app will soon become everyone's favorite because of its magnificent features.

Follow him on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nahidwriter