Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > NAO Spirits Along With The Gin Guild Announces The Jay Dhawan Scholarship

NAO Spirits Along With The Gin Guild Announces The Jay Dhawan Scholarship

Updated on: 20 March,2023 05:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

A young and promising distiller Jay Dhawan, who was among the early torchbearers of NAO Spirits, lost his life in 2021.

NAO Spirits Along With The Gin Guild Announces The Jay Dhawan Scholarship


With the sole aim of keeping his memories alive, NAO Spirits and Beverages, India’s first Craft Gin Distillers in association with the Gin Guild recently announced the annual ‘Jay Dhawan Scholarship’. The distillery will sponsor one student every year from India, with a preference for applicants from the F&B industry, to pursue an MSc in Brewing and Distilling from Heriot-Watt University in the United Kingdom.


Under this scholarship, one student will be given the opportunity every year to attend a specialized course at Heriot-Watt University. One of the most prestigious institutes of brewing and distilling, this will provide the students the much-needed global exposure and an opportunity to learn from the best industry experts. Gin Guild, the global body of Gin distillers and associates, upholding excellence in Gin distillation and promotion of Gin worldwide, will support this scholarship by contributing 10% of the total amount. This scholarship shall be open to all applicants from across India, with a preference given to those from the Indian F&B sector.



Much loved by all, Jay had himself started his career behind the bar at one of Mumbai’s most celebrated establishments – Bombay Canteen. Wanting to pursue a different path, he joined NAO Spirits and got trained to be a distiller under Dr. Anne Brock, who later became a Master Distiller for Bombay Sapphire. NAO Spirits and Beverages, the homegrown spirit company is the brainchild of Anand Virmani, Aparajita Ninan and Abhinav Rajput, and has been spearheading the Indian Gin revolution since its inception in 2015. With a state-of-the-art distillery in Goa that produces Greater Than, India’s first London Dry Gin, and Hapusa, the world’s first Himalayan Dry Gin, this start-up is constantly experimenting with its products to help build a craft community and culture from scratch.


Anand Virmani, Co-Founder and CEO at NAO Spirits, who had spent his early days training with Jay says “He was a bundle of energy right from day one. It was clear to him that he wanted to break out of the norm, and he saw distilling as the path to make this happen. We consider ourselves extremely lucky to have shared this journey with him and it only makes sense for us to now provide that same opportunity to others like Jay who work in the F&B industry and dream of pushing their boundaries.”

Meanwhile, applications for the Jay Dhawan Scholarship are being currently accepted for next year’s batch which will begin in September 2023. Information on how to apply is available on Heriot-Watt’s website – www.hw.ac.uk

https://www.naospirits.com/

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK