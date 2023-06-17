Navi Mumbai’s Most Prestigious Themed Project Sai World City by Paradise Group has set unprecedented standards

A World with Everything within Comes Alive at Panvel

Paradise Group- Renowned Developers of Global Luxury Landmarks

Iconic architecture, exceptional planning, latest technology, innovative luxuries, and unique global lifestyle concepts have made Paradise Group, the most renowned name of real estate industry today. With a clear vision to impart happiness to customers, the group laid its foundation in 1990 and delivered dream homes for more than 7000 happy families. With a grand and luxurious legacy of more than 3 decades, Paradise Group has scaled new heights of success. While their global themed projects like Sai World City, Sai World Empire, Sai World Legend, Sai World Dreams, Sai Sun City and Sai World Retreat are the finest examples of lavish and indulgent living, the group’s other world-class luxury projects across 12.5 Million Sqft. of land are class above. Famous for delivering one-of-a-kind podium lifestyle residences, avant-garde villas, magnificent townships, and luxury apartments across prime locations of Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Lonavala and other regions of Mumbai, the presence of the group is felt across the prime locations of the city. By presenting themed luxury landmark Sai World City at Panvel, Paradise Group has contributed big in giving a global recognition to the city as project is acclaimed across many places worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panvel- The Destination of Countless Possibilities

Panvel has attracted attention of many as an emerging city of possibilities. It is both a heritage city as well as a destination of future. The growing demand for residential units has seen a steady price rise in Panvel. The major reason of city’s growth is its planned infrastructure development and rapidly improving connectivity with Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Pune and Alibaug. The execution of infrastructure projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Metro, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link ‘MTHL’ (Nhava-Sheva Sewri Sea Link to be operational by year end 2023), JNPT, Central Business District Proposed Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor has given it a cutting-edge above all other locations around. With its excellent connectivity through Expressway and a full-fledged Railway Station this city provides best of transportation to public.

Location Advantage: 5 Mins. From Navi Mumbai International Airport| 15 Mins. From Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link ‘MTHL’ | 2 Mins. From Mumbai-Pune Expressway | 7 Mins. From Panvel Railway Station | Major Schools, Colleges, Hospitals in Vicinity

Sai World City –Unique Themed Lifestyle of Panvel

Sai World City at Palaspe-Panvel enjoys all the advantages of Panvel city. Located amidst serene greens with themed landmarks around, Sai World City is a true example of cosmopolitan life for the entire family. It’s a world of unparalleled living offering a universal lifestyle and hosts the best of the world’s entertainment, health, fashion, opulence & class. It is inspired by the lifestyle of world-famous cities and projected as a tribute from India to the world. Adorning a G+5 storeyed unique Club Vegas with Merlion Pool on club roof is a feather in the cap of the project. Its impeccably designed life-size replicas of world monuments like Statue of Liberty, Big-Ben Clock Tower & Eiffel Tower are special highlights which showcase a life with an entire world inside this truly global landmark. With Phase 1 already delivered to around 800 happy families, Paradise Group is poised to also deliver the grand club house – Club Vegas, a 50,000 Sq. Ft. Clubhouse

32 Acre Mega Township | 2, 2.5, 3 & 4 BHK Homes | G+31 Storeyed Tower | Global Themed Living |

Director Speaks

At Paradise, our passion & determination inspire us to create the unparalleled global landmarks. We strive to deliver more than what we promise with a commitment to develop the finest which touches the hearts of people.

Manish Bathija, Managing Director

For More details about the project visit Paradise Group’s website https://paradisegroup.co.in or call on 02227831000