Nikhil Ruparel a social activist turns out to be a owner of legal consultancy firm perfect solutions

Mr. Nikhil Ruparel has been awarded numerous times for the services & welfare activities he has provided to the general public especially senior citizens.

Nikhil Ruparel

In a remarkable fusion of compassion and civic responsibility, Mr. Nikhil Ruparel, a revered social worker and well-known public figure, has been making substantial strides in numerous social service activities, catering to all sections of society since the past 13 years. His multifaceted initiatives reflect a holistic commitment to societal well-being.

Mr. Nikhil Ruparel has been awarded numerous times for the services & welfare activities he has provided to the general public especially senior citizens. Recently, he is working with NYKS - Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (Govt. Of India) - with a keen focus on nurturing the potential of the younger generation. Through multiple mentorship & sports programs, educational initiatives, and skill development workshops, he actively contributes to empowering youth and shaping a brighter future. Recognizing the importance of instilling values and providing opportunities, Mr. Ruparel’s efforts bridge generational gaps, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

In a bold entrepreneurial move, Mr. Nikhil Ruparel has paved the way for legal empowerment with his consulting company, 'Perfect Solutions.' This venture assembles a distinguished panel of experts, including retired high court judges, GST officials, lawyers, income tax officers, advocates, and police officers. Specializing in civil and criminal court cases, GST and tax matters, municipality issues, property issues and lost shares recovery, Perfect Solutions provides a comprehensive legal consultancy service. Mr. Ruparel's vision is to guide individuals and businesses through the intricate legal landscape, ensuring they navigate challenges seamlessly. With a stellar team, Perfect Solutions emerges as a beacon of support in the realm of legal problem-solving.

His visionary leadership underscores the interconnectedness of social & legal issues, demonstrating that holistic progress necessitates addressing the diverse needs of both seniors and the younger demographic. As news of his impactful endeavors spreads, Mr. Ruparel stands as a beacon of inspiration, inspiring a new wave of social activists dedicated to the well-being of all members of society.