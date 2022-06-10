Park Holiday International Celebrated Its 4th Anniversary With An Award Show and Magazine Launch

Special guest at the event were famous TV Serial actress and Bigg Boss Contestant, Hina Khan

The Park Holidays, one of the most renowned & fastest growing Vacation Ownership companies of India, celebrated its 4th Anniversary today at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel. Along with the anniversary celebration, the company hosted an award show to felicitate the best performers of the company and also launched a Holiday Magazine, ‘Travel Titans’. Company Directors Nakul Khandelwal, Mohd Javed and Ankur Chauhan were present at the event.

Special guests at the event were famous TV Serial actress and Bigg Boss Contestant, Hina Khan, along with Stand-up Comedian, Parvinder Singh. BollyJammers, one of the best DJ based bands in India, performed at the event, which was anchored by renowned anchor, Shweta Kapoor.

Mohd Javed said, “Our entire team is extremely grateful for the love we've been getting for the past four years.Our aim has always been to give travelers from all sections of the society a chance to enjoy exclusive, delightful vacations of their choice. Through theaward show we wanted to appreciate all the hard work of our best performing employees. Our very own magazine, ‘‘Travel Titans’, is for all the wanderlusts out there. We are sure that we will be successful in keeping up with the expectations of travelers from all over the world.”